Dull kitchen? 8 smart design tips to instantly make it brighter and improve your mood

The kitchen is the heart of your home. It’s where you cook, and the food prepared here fuels you for the rest of the day. However, a poorly lit kitchen, due to dark materials or obstructed windows, can bring down your mood and, like a domino effect, impact everything else. Brighten up your kitchen with some simple hacks that energise your cooking space with good mood. (Shutterstock)

A brightly lit kitchen, whether enhanced with materials or by amplifying existing light, makes you feel good while cooking and energises you for the rest of the day, from morning coffee to dinner. With just a few smart design tweaks, you can revamp your kitchen completely and make it shine.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Selva Kumar Rajulu, Managing Director of Nolte FZE, a leading kitchen and interior design company, explained the importance of opting for the right design and decor choices for a brighter kitchen.

He said, “Natural light is crucial in creating an inspiring and functional kitchen area. By utilising glass elements, light finishes, and open layouts, we can maximise the visual appeal and energy efficiency of the kitchen, making it appear larger and more inviting. By choosing colour, material, and layouts thoughtfully, you can make the space look bigger, brighter, and more energising, all without requiring significant renovations.”

Selva Kumar Rajulu shared a detailed guide with us that covers all the essential elements of designing a bright, sun-soaked kitchen:

1. Choose light colours

Go for lighter colour shades for walls, cabinets and countertops.

Some colours, such as whites, creams, pastels, and pale greys, can reflect sunlight, brightening up the kitchen instantly.

A satin or gloss finish can enhance the light.

2. Use reflective surfaces

Include materials that can bounce the light around your kitchen.

Stainless steel appliances, glass tiles, mirrored backsplashes, and polished stone countertops not only help dispense natural light but also make the space look bigger.

3. Minimise window treatments

Heavy curtains and dark blinds can shut out the necessary light. A better option than these would be sheer fabric, frosted glass, or roller blinds in a light colour because they provide privacy without closing out the light.

If privacy is not a prime concern, windows without treatment can also be a better and stylish option.

4. Add glass doors or skylights

If it’s possible, replace solid front and back doors with glass-panelled doors.

It can open your kitchen to a flood of sunlight.

French doors or sliding glass doors to a patio also increase light in the room.

5. Open up with shelving

Try and swap upper cabinets with open shelving. While it reduces the room’s visual weight, it also allows light to travel freely.

Styling open shelves with pale-coloured dishes and glassware adds to the effect.

6. Introduce mirrors or reflective art

Place a mirror in the kitchen thoughtfully, and it can do wonders in the kitchen by reflecting light and views.

This simple trick can brighten the dark corners significantly.

7. Design light-friendly layout

When remodelling, place islands, breakfast nooks, and office areas close to windows in order to capture maximum sunlight.

Designating sunny areas for meal preparation or casual dining increases function and upgrades the ambience.

8. Use glass cabinet doors