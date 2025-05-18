Menu Explore
5 genius kitchen glow-up tips that cost less than you think but look luxe

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 18, 2025 04:21 PM IST

5 home decor and interior design tips to make your kitchen look brand new and expensive without burning your pocket.

If we are being real with ourselves then we know that most of us do not have the time, budget or emotional bandwidth for a full-blown kitchen renovation. However, that does not mean we are doomed to live with boring cabinets, chaotic storage or that one drawer that sticks every time you open it.

5 secret home decor, interior design tips for a chic kitchen makeover without the stress of renovation.(Image by KasiuVista)
Sometimes, all it takes is a few smart moves to completely shift the vibe of your space. We are talking mini glow-ups with major impact but without breaking the bank. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Naveen Chowdhry, Director at INOX Décor Pvt. Ltd., suggested -

1. Start with the most underrated game-changer, lighting

 

Inspiring ideas to illuminate your home interiors with smart lighting solutions (Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash)
Swapping in under-cabinet LED strips or motion-sensor lights isn’t just functional, it gives your kitchen a warm, designer feel. Add lighting inside your cabinets or drawers, and suddenly everything feels more luxe. Even the late-night snack runs.

2. Next up, silent drawer systems

You know that satisfying glide when a drawer closes without slamming? That’s not just a flex, it’s an upgrade in daily peace of mind. It’s these little touches—quiet, smooth, seamless — that make your space feel high-end without being high-budget. Storage is where most kitchens fall apart, literally and aesthetically, but there is a new wave of pull-out baskets, corner organisers and slim overhead units that turn clutter into clean lines. Imagine your spices, plates and pantry items gliding out like a scene from a cooking show instead of toppling out like Jenga blocks.

3. Then there’s the glow-up you don’t even see coming; aluminium profiles and architectural skirting

Think of them like the contouring of your kitchen. Sleek, minimal, modern. They give cabinets and counters that sharp, polished look without stealing attention and paired with soft-close hinges or telescopic channels? You just levelled up.

4. If your cabinets are still rocking their original handles from 2002, it is time for a refresh

Your kitchen deserves better. Start with these underrated upgrades.(Image by Pinterest)
Soft-close hinges and rolling shutters in finishes like graphite black or brushed gold add an instant update that feels intentional, not improvised.

5. If you are feeling bold, modular carcass systems in stainless or fingerprint-resistant finishes offer a solid middle ground between a total reno and doing nothing at all

You keep the bones of your kitchen but upgrade the guts. The best part? You don’t need a contractor, a loan, or six months of living out of takeout boxes. Just a weekend, a screwdriver and a vision.

This is your kitchen’s comeback story. One upgrade at a time.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 5 genius kitchen glow-up tips that cost less than you think but look luxe
