Kitchen backsplash: Make your kitchen Pinterest-worthy with these aesthetic style, materials, and colours

It's a dream to bring your Pinterest-inspired home to life. It's not far-fetched, it's the little details that shape aesthetic spaces. After all, attention to detail is what truly defines aesthetics.

The kitchen is the heart of the house, as it's not just a space for cooking but an experience, from late-night shenanigans while cooking to early morning introspection with a cup of coffee.

Kitchen designs are typically neglected or restricted to basic, functional layouts that lack personality. It's time to infuse Pinterest charm into your kitchen and make it a conversation starter.

A kitchen backsplash is one of the ways you can get closer to a Pinterest-inspired kitchen. A kitchen backsplash is a decorative wall right behind the stove or sink. Mainly it's for utility, protecting the wall from splashes or stains. But it also serves aesthetics, adding a pop of colour and texture to the cooking space.

If your kitchen appears bland, consider adding a backsplash for creative visual interest.

In an interview with HT, Jugal Mistri, Founder and Principal Architect, JMA Mumbai, shared some essential tips on identifying the right backsplash for your kitchen. He explained a wide variety of designs and various finishes backsplashes come with.

Jugal shared these design tips:

Pick a design that fits your aesthetic requirements

Whether you love modern, minimalist kitchens or cosy, rustic spaces, your backsplash can reflect that. Go for classic subway tiles for a clean look, or add charm with handmade, locally sourced tiles like Azulejos tiles. Using matching marble from your countertops for the backsplash can also create a modern appearance while making the kitchen feel more spacious.

Colours to set the mood

Soft shades like white, cream, or pastel blues make your kitchen feel light and open, while deeper colours like forest green, navy, or terracotta add warmth and richness. Choose a colour that complements your cabinets and countertops for a cohesive look. A lighter colour is great for creating contrast and juxtaposition between the volumes of the cabinets above and below the countertops.

Choose the right materials

Ceramic and porcelain tiles are easy to clean and come in endless designs. For a luxurious feel, natural stone like marble is perfect, though it needs more care. Recycled glass or metal backsplashes add a modern touch while being eco-friendly. Back-painted glass backsplashes provide a sleek look and complement German kitchen finishes well. For Italian kitchens, Caesarstone is recommended to achieve an ultra-premium feel.

Textures and patterns

A glossy finish can brighten up small kitchens, while matte tiles give a softer, modern vibe. Mix and match materials like glossy tiles with textured stone to create a fun, layered look that stands out.

To sum up, based on the recommendations shared by Jugal, a backsplash is about foresight- understanding the bigger picture by valuing the little details. From colours to patterns, the style has to tell the story in rhythm with the rest of the elements in the cooking space.

A well-designed backsplash can make guests rethink their own kitchen style and ask for tips from you.

