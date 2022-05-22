Eduauraa is making quality online education easily accessible to students across India

Enabling the vision of Digital India, Eduauraa’s goal is to make quality education accessible across the country. The platform offers English-speaking courses, for classes six to 12 and competitive exams like IIT/JEE, NEET and UPSC — all these with state-of-the-art technology, to make learning adaptive and more importantly, enjoyable. The learning tools on the platform include interactive video lectures, live classes, e-books, test papers, personalised doubt-solving sessions and counselling.

Eduauraa brand ambassador Ranveer Singh and founder and CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi (Photo: HTCS)

Akanksha Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Eduauraa, says, “We hope that with our cutting-edge technology and high-quality, affordable education, we are able to give students across all boards, in English, Hindi and Marathi medium, an equal opportunity. Over the last year, we have improved the customer experience on our app and learning management system by adding enhanced layers of AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning), and human interaction for personalisation and progress tracking. We’ve also launched online education packs, priced at ₹4,999 annually and free thereafter, for a period of three months for Zee5 Premium subscribers.”

Actor Ranveer Singh, brand ambassador of Eduauraa, adds, “We strive to make world-class education affordable and accessible using innovation and technology. Our mission is to democratise education in India, so that no student is deprived of quality education because of the high costs of online learning.” HTC