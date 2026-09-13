Entryway decor guide: Easy ways to make hallways look stylish and spacious

Entryways and hallways are among the most overlooked yet frequently used parts of a home. They are often sidelined because they are viewed solely as transitional spaces and, therefore, do not receive the same design attention or careful curation as living rooms or bedrooms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Planning to revamp your living room? 5 decor trends to follow and outdated styles to avoid

But it is time to shift this perspective and transform corridors, which may appear compact and purely functional, into spaces that are both practical and stylish.

Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, told HT Lifestyle that entrance passageways should not be treated as an afterthought. He said, "It is where first impressions are made, where guests pause, and where you transition from the chaotic outside world into your personal sanctuary. Like entryways, hallways too are overlooked; they are often narrow and dim and are usually treated as mere conduits to other rooms.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further noted that these spaces shape first impressions and deserve to make a strong visual impact. It is time for entryways and hallways to step beyond their mundane role as transitional zones. Here are some of tips he shared: Lighting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further noted that these spaces shape first impressions and deserve to make a strong visual impact. It is time for entryways and hallways to step beyond their mundane role as transitional zones. Here are some of tips he shared: Lighting {{/usCountry}}

Read More

From statement pendants to wall sconces, each lighting style imparts a new personality.

Lighting should never be an afterthought, especially in a high-traffic area that often lacks natural windows.

1. Statement pendants:

Draw the eye upward and introduce instant architectural drama if you have high ceilings.

2. Wall sconces:

Reduce harsh shadows and add a warm, ambient layer of illumination along the walls.

3. Low-profile fixtures:

Flush-mount ceiling lights keep narrow or low-ceiling corridors bright, open, and inviting.

Functional and slender furniture

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From console to smart storage, make your entryways functional.

To keep high-traffic zones from feeling claustrophobic, choose slender furniture that balances storage needs with a compact footprint.

1. Console tables:

Long and narrow, these tables act as the perfect landing pad for everyday essentials like keys, mail, candles, and fresh flowers.

2. Entryway benches:

A sturdy bench offers a convenient spot to sit while putting on or taking off shoes.

3. Smart storage:

Look for multi-functional pieces like benches with hidden compartments, built-in cabinetry, or floating shelves to tuck away jackets and bags.

Flooring and fine art

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You can either add a patterned floor or a statement painting.

1. Geometric patterns:

Break up the monotony of plain flooring with striking geometric tiles or rugs.

They offer a durable, high-traffic surface while leaving a lasting style impression.

2. Paintings and art:

Hang a prominent piece of artwork right inside the door.

This serves as a sneak peek of your personal style and previews the colour palette of the rest of your home.

Panelling

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The same hallway looks different with new accents, from wall panelling, mirror and plants.

Wall panelling introduces depth, texture, and structural interest that paint alone cannot replicate.

Panelling in corridors helps with visual flow; consistent panel finishes guide the eye naturally through narrow passages, connecting different rooms seamlessly.

Panelling easily hides uneven plaster, dampens acoustics for better sound insulation, and delivers a premium, professional finish.

The vertical lines emphasise ceiling height, making compact or minimal entryways feel instantly taller and more spacious.

Mirrors

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mirrors do the heavy lifting when it comes to tricking the eye into seeing a grander space.

1. Amplify light:

Hanging a large mirror, or a curated gallery of smaller ones, bounces ambient light around, making dark hallways feel twice as large.

2. Pre-exit checks:

Position a mirror directly above your console table for quick, last-minute appearance checks before you step out the door

Indoor Plants

Introducing greenery is one of the fastest ways to breathe life, colour, and a sense of calm into a home's entry point.

1. Glossy foliage:

Plants with dark, shiny leaves reflect minimal ambient light and adapt exceptionally well to low-illumination corridors.

2. Save floor space:

Utilise tall, slender planters or wall-mounted rings to keep the walking path completely unobstructed.