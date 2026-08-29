Everyday explained: Why are school buses always painted yellow?

In today’s episode of Everyday Explained, we’re looking at something you’ve probably seen countless times but may never have questioned: the bright yellow school bus. From the United States to parts of Canada, the colour has become closely associated with school transportation. But why yellow? The answer has less to do with aesthetics and more to do with visibility, safety and a decision made nearly a century ago. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why are keyboard letters not arranged in alphabetical order? )

It started with a meeting in 1939

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The yellow colour used on American school buses can be traced back to a 1939 conference at Teachers College, Columbia University. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), education officials, transportation experts and school-bus manufacturers met to establish common standards for school buses.

At the time, there was no standard colour for school buses. Different communities used different colours, making the vehicles less recognisable and creating challenges for manufacturing and maintenance. The conference established a standard colour known as “National School Bus Chrome”, a shade of yellow-orange that became associated with school buses across the United States.

Why was yellow chosen?

The colour was chosen primarily for visibility. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the yellow shade made the black lettering on school buses easier to read in the early morning light, when many children were travelling to school. Teachers College, Columbia University, which hosted the 1939 conference, also notes that the colour was selected because black lettering stood out clearly against the yellow background.

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{{^usCountry}} The standardised colour also made school buses instantly recognisable to motorists. The NHTSA says the uniform appearance helps drivers identify school buses and recognise that they are carrying children. That recognition matters particularly when buses stop to pick up or drop off students, when other drivers need to be alert and follow school-bus safety rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The standardised colour also made school buses instantly recognisable to motorists. The NHTSA says the uniform appearance helps drivers identify school buses and recognise that they are carrying children. That recognition matters particularly when buses stop to pick up or drop off students, when other drivers need to be alert and follow school-bus safety rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The bright yellow of school buses, established in 1939 for visibility, helps motorists quickly recognize these vehicles.

Why not red, blue or another colour?

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Yellow was not simply picked because it looked bright. Its visibility and strong contrast with black lettering made it particularly practical for school transportation. The colour also became a visual signal. Once the same shade was adopted across school buses, motorists could recognise the vehicle quickly, even from a distance.

However, there is an important distinction: US federal law does not specifically require every school bus to be yellow. NHTSA's Highway Safety Program Guideline 17 recommends that school buses be painted “National School Bus Glossy Yellow”, while state and local governments establish their own student-transportation policies.

How yellow became a school-bus symbol

The standard colour gradually became part of the identity of school buses across the US. Along with signs, warning lights and stop arms, the distinctive yellow exterior helped create a consistent visual language around school transportation. The Smithsonian describes the yellow colour as part of a broader effort to make school buses safer and easier to identify.

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So, why are school buses yellow? The answer is a combination of history and safety. A colour selected at a 1939 conference for its visibility and contrast eventually became one of the most recognisable symbols of school transportation.

What looks like a simple colour choice is actually the result of an effort to make buses more visible, more recognisable and safer for the children travelling in them.