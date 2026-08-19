Everyday explained: Why are there yellow tiles on metro platforms?

If you are someone who regularly uses the metro, you have surely spotted the yellow tiles that run throughout the platform, from the stairways at the entrance to the very end of the structures. One may naturally wonder what they are and why they are present in every single platform without fail. Here is the answer.

What is the significance of the yellow tiles on metro platforms?

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The yellow tiles in metro platforms are known as tactile indicators. They are life-saving tools that are meant to help people with impaired vision move safely and independently in public spaces. The tiles have raised patterns that can be felt underfoot, which can signal the visually impaired about changes in their surroundings.

Upon observation, you may notice that the tiles generally have two distinct patterns on them - bars and dots.

The bars are directional indicators and guide users along a safe path that they can follow.

The dots are warning indicators that signal danger or a need to stop, like the edge of a train platform.

Because of their bright colour that contrasts with the ground, the tiles are also helpful for people with partial vision, children, the elderly, as well as people on their phones to be mindful of their surroundings.

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Yellow tiles with raised dots suggest a need to stop.

What other places are tactile indicators seen?

{{^usCountry}} Apart from the metro stations, tactile indicators are becoming a part of the modern city infrastructure and public transport. It can help visually challenged people move safely and independently on pavements, as well as more comfortably avail public transport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from the metro stations, tactile indicators are becoming a part of the modern city infrastructure and public transport. It can help visually challenged people move safely and independently on pavements, as well as more comfortably avail public transport. {{/usCountry}}

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The utilities of the tactile indicators are as follows:

Safety: Tactile bumps warn of changes on platforms and roads, such as the end of the platform, road or stairways ahead, curve in the path, etc.

Guidance: Straight raised bars guide pedestrians in the direction to walk.

Independence: With tactile paving, visually impaired people can travel on their own without the necessity of someone to guide them.

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Who came up with the idea of tactile indicators?

The now-popular yellow tactile indicators are the brainchild of Japanese engineer Seiichi Miyake. The story goes that in the 1960s, one of Miyake’s closest friends was gradually losing his sight.

Wanting to help him, Miyake came up with the idea of tiles with raised patterns that could help visually impaired people to walk around public areas safely, on their own. Okayama City was the first to adopt the innovation in 1967.

The yellow tiles soon gained popularity across the country and then around the world. At present, it is recognised as a global accessibility tool that is a key part of modern city infrastructures to aid visually impaired individuals in navigating safely across cityscapes.

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