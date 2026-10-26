Everyday explained: Why do jeans have a leather patch on the back? The history behind denim’s iconic detail

Have you ever looked at the back of your jeans and wondered why there is a small leather patch just above the back pocket? While it may look like a simple decorative detail, the patch has a history rooted in the early days of denim workwear. Over time, it evolved from a practical branding feature into a familiar symbol of quality, craftsmanship and style. Let’s find out how it became a staple of jeans. (Also read: Everyday explained: The curious history behind different button placements on men’s and women’s shirts )

It all started with workwear

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The story of the jeans patch is closely linked to the rise of durable workwear in the 19th century.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In 1873, Levi Strauss & Co. and tailor Jacob Davis received a US patent for riveted work trousers, helping make them stronger at points of strain. These trousers eventually became the blue jeans we know today.

According to Levi Strauss & Co.’s official history, the company introduced its famous Two Horse trademark in 1886. The illustration showed two horses attempting to pull apart a pair of jeans, conveying the strength and durability of the garment.

The design was placed on a patch above the back pocket of the jeans, giving the company a distinctive way to identify its products as competition in the denim market grew.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Two Horse design was more than a decorative logo. It was a visual promise of quality. As Levi Strauss & Co. explains in its historical account, the company wanted a distinctive symbol that customers could recognise even if they could not read the brand name. The image of two horses pulling at a pair of trousers offered a simple way to communicate the product’s strength. The design became a trademark and an enduring part of the brand’s identity. Why was leather used? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Two Horse design was more than a decorative logo. It was a visual promise of quality. As Levi Strauss & Co. explains in its historical account, the company wanted a distinctive symbol that customers could recognise even if they could not read the brand name. The image of two horses pulling at a pair of trousers offered a simple way to communicate the product’s strength. The design became a trademark and an enduring part of the brand’s identity. Why was leather used? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Leather provided a durable surface on which manufacturers could display a logo or other identifying information. For a brand selling hard-wearing work trousers, a leather patch also suited the rugged character of the product.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jeans patches helped manufacturers distinguish their products and communicate quality.

However, not every jeans patch is made from genuine leather. Manufacturers have also used paper, fabric and synthetic alternatives. Levi’s own history records the use of heavy-duty, leather-like card-stock patches during the 1950s, when the company moved away from genuine leather for some products.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This means that the familiar patch is not necessarily a functional requirement of denim construction. Its significance lies largely in branding, identification and the heritage associated with traditional jeans.

Is the patch meant to make jeans stronger?

Although a patch can add some reinforcement to the area where it is attached, its principal role on many modern jeans is to display the brand and distinguish the garment.

The structural strength of jeans comes mainly from their denim fabric, stitching and, in some designs, metal rivets at stress points. These features have a more direct role in helping the garment withstand wear and tear.

The patch, meanwhile, helps communicate the maker’s identity and connect a modern pair of jeans with the history of denim workwear.

Why has it remained popular?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jeans have travelled a long way from their origins as work trousers, becoming everyday clothing worn around the world. Yet the patch has remained a familiar feature.

For established denim labels, it serves as a recognisable signature. The design, colour, shape and logo can help customers identify a brand at a glance, while also reinforcing its heritage.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s official history timeline traces the evolution of the company’s jeans and its signature Two Horse trademark, demonstrating how the patch has remained connected to the brand across generations.

Today, some jeans feature traditional leather patches, while others use recycled paper, synthetic materials or alternative designs. Some contemporary styles leave the patch off altogether.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}