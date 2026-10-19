Everyday explained: The curious history behind different button placements on men’s and women’s shirts

Have you ever borrowed a shirt from someone of the opposite sex and noticed that the buttons were on the other side? You’re not imagining it. Traditionally, men’s shirts have buttons on the wearer’s right, while women’s shirts have buttons on the left. But why do two garments serving the same purpose follow different conventions? Let’s find out. (Also read: Everyday explained: Those little ribbons inside your tops and dresses help prevent them from stretching. Here's how )

Theory of wealthy women and their maids One of the most widely repeated explanations concerns the clothing worn by wealthy European women in earlier centuries.

During the Victorian era and other periods of European history, fashionable women often wore complicated outfits consisting of multiple layers, including corsets, petticoats and fitted gowns. Getting dressed could be a lengthy process, and affluent women sometimes relied on servants to help them.

The theory suggests that dressmakers placed buttons on the left side of women’s garments to make fastening them easier for predominantly right-handed maids standing in front of the wearer. Men, who were more commonly expected to dress themselves, retained buttons on the right.

Over time, this difference may have become a familiar convention in clothing production.