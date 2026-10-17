Everyday explained: Those little ribbons inside your tops and dresses help prevent them from stretching. Here's how

Have you ever found thin ribbons hanging inside a new top, blouse or dress and wondered what they are actually for? Often tucked near the shoulder seams or inside the neckline, these little loops are easy to overlook. Some people cut them off, while others leave them hidden inside their clothes without giving them much thought. But these tiny ribbons are not just random additions to your clothing. They serve a surprisingly useful purpose that many people may never have stopped to think about. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why the F and J keys on your keyboard have tiny bumps? Here's what they mean )

What are the little ribbons inside clothes? The small ribbons stitched inside many tops, dresses and blouses are called hanger loops. They are usually attached near the shoulder seams or inside the neckline and can be made from satin ribbon, fabric tape or similar materials.

According to the garment-storage guidance published in the US Department of Education's ERIC document on clothing storage, garment loops can be used to suspend clothing and help distribute its weight, reducing the risk of distortion.

These loops are especially useful for garments that are difficult to hang securely using a conventional hanger alone.

How do hanger loops help prevent clothes from stretching? When certain garments are hung incorrectly, their weight can put pressure on the fabric and seams. Clothes made from delicate materials or featuring wide necklines may also slip off hangers, bunch up or become creased.

Hanger loops provide an additional way to support the garment while it is hanging. When used as intended, they can help distribute some of the garment's weight and reduce strain on areas that might otherwise become distorted.

As explained in the clothing storage guidance available through ERIC, using garment loops can help minimise distortion by distributing the weight of clothing during storage.

However, hanger loops are not designed to support every type of garment indefinitely. Heavy dresses and delicate pieces may require specialised hangers or alternative storage methods.