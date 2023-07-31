Why worry when it’s Monday for we are here to sort your day, and the week ahead! Check out all that you can explore in NCR, today:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 31

#ArtAttack

What: Collectively Independent 2023

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 28 to 31

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Pannu Yaar! Stand-up Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: July 31

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: A Performance by Vipin Heero

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Block E, Greater Kailash I

When: July 31

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: The Word and the Teacher

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

