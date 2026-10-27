Festive hosting made thoughtful: Bringing tradition, freshness and convenience to the modern Indian kitchen

Festival gatherings in Indian homes are often known for the food, the familiar recipes and the conversations around the dining table. From hot puris and halwa to laddoos, traditional dishes bring people together. However, preparing festive food while managing work, shopping and household responsibilities can leave hosts with little time to enjoy the occasion themselves. The key is to make the kitchen more organised without compromising on taste or tradition. Thoughtful pantry planning, quality ingredients, advance preparation and a menu that suits different preferences can simplify festive cooking. Yatish Talvadia, founder and ceo of Anmasa, shares how households can make festive hosting more manageable while preserving the flavours and rituals that make these occasions meaningful. Festive hosting (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

1. Keep family recipes at the heart of the festive menu Every household has its own festive food traditions. While one family may begin preparations days in advance, another may prefer making everything fresh on the day of the celebration. Recipes passed down through generations often carry small details that make them distinctive, whether it is a particular spice blend, the consistency of the dough or the way a sweet is prepared. Preserving these details helps retain the familiarity of traditional dishes even as cooking routines evolve. Rather than changing the entire menu, identify the dishes that matter most to your family and plan the rest around them. This can help you focus on the recipes that make the occasion special while keeping the preparation manageable.

2. Organise pantry shelves before the festive rush A well-organised pantry can make it easier to find ingredients when preparing several dishes. Staples such as atta, rice, dals, besan, spices, ghee, cooking oil and dry fruits can be grouped by category instead of being stored together without a system. Clear storage jars, airtight containers and labelled canisters can help keep frequently used ingredients accessible. Choose containers according to the quantities you typically store, and keep heavier staples on lower shelves for easier access.

Before buying new storage products, assess the space available in your cabinets and pantry. Choosing containers that fit your shelves can help make better use of existing storage while keeping the kitchen organised.

3. Prepare ingredients and keep kitchen essentials within reach Preparing several dishes at once can make the kitchen feel crowded and difficult to manage. Organising ingredients before cooking begins can help minimise last-minute interruptions and keep the process on track. Measure spices for each dish, sort dals and rice, and keep frequently used ingredients within easy reach. For recipes that rely on aroma, roast and grind whole spices just before use, while ready-ground spices can simplify everyday cooking. Keep dry fruits, nuts and seeds handy for festive sweets and snacks.

To make the kitchen more functional, store cooking oils and essential utensils within easy reach. Drawer organisers, shelf dividers and stackable storage solutions can help maximise available space, particularly in compact kitchens. These small preparations can make cooking multiple dishes more manageable.

4. Set up a dedicated space for serving When guests arrive, serving dishes and tableware should be easy to locate. Keeping crockery, serving bowls, trays, glasses and cutlery together can reduce the need to search through multiple cabinets during a gathering. A serving tray can help carry drinks or snacks, while a designated shelf can hold frequently used tableware. If storage space is limited, choose stackable bowls and plates that fit comfortably inside existing cabinets. For festive meals, versatile serveware can be especially useful. Look for pieces that work for everyday dining as well as entertaining, rather than buying items that are likely to remain unused after the celebrations.

5. Make grocery shopping and ingredient sourcing more convenient Festive preparation often means multiple shopping trips, especially when traditional recipes call for different ingredients. Planning purchases around the menu can help reduce these interruptions. Ordering pantry staples online or arranging grocery delivery can be useful when work and household responsibilities leave little time for shopping. Some households may also prefer freshly milled atta or customised flour blends for particular preparations. The aim is not to buy more ingredients or choose expensive alternatives. Instead, focus on getting the right quantities of the ingredients your menu requires and ensuring they are available before cooking begins. Checking supplies in advance can also help avoid unnecessary last-minute purchases.

6. Plan the menu and prepare ahead Planning the menu a few days in advance can reduce the pressure of preparing several dishes at once. Talvadia recommends checking available ingredients, sorting supplies and preparing suitable components ahead of time. Depending on the recipes, this might include measuring spices, preparing chutneys or marinades, or making certain sweets in advance. It also helps to set aside enough space for prepared ingredients and ensure the refrigerator has room for items that need to be chilled. Rather than reorganising the entire kitchen at the last minute, focus on the tasks that can realistically be completed beforehand. A clear preparation plan can make cooking easier to manage and leave hosts with more time to spend with their guests.

7. Make room for different guest preferences Festive hosting often involves accommodating different tastes and food preferences. Talvadia suggests considering lighter dishes and options such as millets alongside familiar meals. Simple preparations, including dal and rice, can also complement a traditional festive spread. From a hosting perspective, serving bowls, platters, and containers in different sizes can make it easier to arrange a varied menu without overcrowding the dining table. Keep commonly used serving essentials together so that moving between dishes is straightforward. A thoughtfully arranged spread does not need to be elaborate. Preparing a smaller selection of dishes well can be more manageable than making too many at once, particularly when space and time are limited.