Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Don't miss out on discounts of more than 50% on comfy mattresses

Are you looking forward to Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 with anticipation in search of the best comfort at unmatched prices? You've found it! Our hardworking crew has searched the internet for the most alluring discounts on top-notch mattresses from reputable brands. A balanced, healthy lifestyle depends on getting a good night's sleep, and with these amazing deals, you can improve your sleep quality without going over your spending limit.

As you start your mattress shopping, we'll provide you with the top 10 mattress discounts that will be available on Flipkart's shelves during the Big Billion Sale 2023. Each offer will be accompanied by a brief summary, important details, and a list of the product's advantages and disadvantages. Whether you're looking for a cocoon of memory foam or something perfectly in between, we've got every preference covered. Now, let's delve into this realm of serenity and savings!

This essay will examine the comfort crests Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 can offer you. Our carefully picked inventory guarantees the most enticing discounts on top-notch mattresses. The foundation of a strong, healthy life is a good night's sleep, and these deals promise to improve your sleep quality without emptying your pocketbook.

Taking a step forward, we are pleased to announce the best 10 mattress offers from the Big Billion Sale 2023. Expect a succinct summary, crucial details, and a fair assessment of the benefits and drawbacks of each. Our collection has something for everyone, whether you're looking for memory foam's love or the orthopaedic marvel's support. Let's begin this voyage of rest and relaxation without further ado.

Product List

1. Wakefit 8 inch King Foam Mattress

The Wakefit 8-inch King Foam Mattress offers exceptional comfort and support for a restful night's sleep. Its orthopedic design ensures proper spinal alignment, while the high-density foam provides excellent durability. The mattress is available at Rs. 11,853 at the Flipkart sale today offer instead of the original MRP of Rs. 18,996.

Specifications:

- Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: PU Foam

- Thickness: 8 inches

- Warranty: 10 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Orthopedic design for better spinal health. Might be too firm for some users. 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

2. Duroflex Orthopedic Mattress

The Duroflex Orthopedic Mattress is a pressure-relieving memory foam mattress that caters to your body's needs. It's designed to alleviate stress on pressure points and provide ultimate comfort. The mattress is priced at Rs. 28,209. But get it for just Rs. 13,324 at the Flipkart big billion sale.

Specifications:

- Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: Memory Foam

- Thickness: 8 inches

- Warranty: 7 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Pressure-relieving memory foam for enhanced comfort. Memory foam may retain heat. 7-year warranty for long-term satisfaction.

3. Kurlon Dual Comfort Soft & Firm 6 inch King HR Foam Mattress

The Kurlon Dual Comfort Mattress offers a unique feature - it's reversible with both soft and firm sides. You can choose the size that suits your comfort preferences. This mattress is just Rs. 7,859 at the Flipkart sale in place of the original MRP of Rs. 13,099.

Specifications:

- Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: High Resilience (HR) Foam

- Thickness: 6 inches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons 5-year warranty for peace of mind. Limited thickness. Reversible design for customized comfort. May not provide sufficient support for very heavy individuals.

4. Coirfit Luxurino Pillow Top 8 inch Double Bonnell Spring Mattress

The Coirfit Luxurino Mattress features a pillow top and Bonnell springs for a plush and supportive feel. It's designed for a luxurious sleep experience. Head over to the mattress deals on Flipkart and get the mattress for just Rs. 8,387 (Original MRP Rs. 21,507).

Specifications:

- Size: Double (72 inches x 48 inches)

- Material: Bonnell Spring, Pillow Top

- Thickness: 8 inches

- Warranty: 7 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Plush pillow top for added comfort. May be too soft for those who prefer a firmer mattress. 7-year warranty for long-lasting use.

5. Sleepyhead Original - BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory 8 inch King HD Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Original Mattress is designed with BodyIQ orthopedic memory foam to offer exceptional support and comfort. It contours to your body for a personalized sleep experience. This mattress is just Rs. 12,639 at the Flipkart sale today offer deals in place of the original MRP of Rs. 20,499.

Specifications:

- Size: King (75 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: High Density (HD) Foam

- Thickness: 8 inches

- Warranty: 10 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons BodyIQ memory foam for personalized comfort. Memory foam may retain heat. 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

6. SleepyCat Original Ortho with Upgraded AirGen Memory Foam 6 inch King HD Foam Mattress

The SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress features upgraded AirGen memory foam for enhanced support and breathability. It's designed to relieve pressure points and provide a cool night's sleep. The mattress is available at Rs. 11,899 at the Flipkart sale today offer instead of the original MRP of Rs. 16,999.

Specifications:

- Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: High Density (HD) Foam

- Thickness: 6 inches

- Warranty: 10 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Upgraded AirGen memory foam for better breathability. It may not provide sufficient support for very heavy individuals. 10-year warranty for long-term satisfaction.

7. Hypnos Caspio Ortho 08 inch Queen Bonnell Spring Mattress

The Hypnos Caspio Ortho Mattress boasts an 8-inch thickness and Queen size, providing ample space and support. It features Bonnell springs for a comfortable sleep surface. The mattress is priced at Rs. 24,225. But get it for just Rs. 9,683 at the Flipkart big billion sale.

Specifications:

- Size: Queen (72 inches x 60 inches)

- Material: Bonnell Spring

- Thickness: 8 inches

- Warranty: 5 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Queen size for extra space. It may be too firm for some users. 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

8. Livpure Smart Ortho-Plus with Curved Foam 6 inch King Memory Foam Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho-Plus Mattress features curved foam for ergonomic support. It's designed to relieve pressure points and promote a comfortable night's sleep. This mattress is just Rs. 10,116 at the Flipkart big billion days 2023 in place of the original MRP of Rs. 22,599.

Specifications:

- Size: King (72 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: Memory Foam

- Thickness: 6 inches

- Warranty: 5 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Curved foam for ergonomic support. Memory foam may retain heat. 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

9. Flipkart Perfect Homes Dual Comfort Hard & Soft 4 inch King HR Foam Mattress

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Dual Comfort Mattress offers a unique blend of firmness on one side and softness on the other. You can flip it to match your comfort preferences. Head over to the mattress deals on Flipkart and get the mattress for just Rs. 6,087 (Original MRP Rs.11,209).

Specifications:

- Size: King (72 inches x 72 inches)

- Material: High Resilience (HR) Foam

- Thickness: 4 inches

- Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Reversible design for customized comfort. It may not provide sufficient support for heavy individuals. 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

10. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic - AIHA Certified Medium Firm Feel 5 inch Single HD Foam Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress is AIHA-certified and offers a medium-firm feel for back pain relief. It's designed with high-density foam for optimal support. This mattress is just Rs. 9,999 at the Flipkart big billion days 2023 deals in place of the original MRP of Rs. 15,900.

Specifications:

- Size: Single (72 inches x 36 inches)

- Material: High Density (HD) Foam

- Thickness: 5 inches

- Warranty: 10 years

Pros Cons AIHA certified for quality assurance. It may be too firm for those who prefer a softer mattress. 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wakefit 8 inch King Foam Mattress Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches) Material: PU Foam Thickness: 8 inches Duroflex Orthopedic Mattress Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches) Material: Memory Foam Thickness: 8 inches Kurlon Dual Comfort Soft & Firm Mattress Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches) Material: High Resilience (HR) Foam Thickness: 6 inches Coirfit Luxurino Double Bonnell Spring Mattress Size: Double (72 inches x 48 inches) Material: Bonnell Spring, Pillow Top Thickness: 8 inches Sleepyhead BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Mattress Size: King (75 inches x 72 inches) Material: High Density (HD) Foam Thickness: 8 inches SleepyCat Ortho AirGen Memory Foam Mattress Size: King (78 inches x 72 inches) Material: High Density (HD) Foam Thickness: 6 inches Hypnos Caspio Ortho Spring Mattress Size: Queen (72 inches x 60 inches) Material: Bonnell Spring Thickness: 8 inches Livpure Smart Ortho-Plus Mattress Size: King (72 inches x 72 inches) Material: Memory Foam Thickness: 6 inches Flipkart Perfect Homes Foam Mattress Size: King (72 inches x 72 inches) Material: High Resilience (HR) Foam Thickness: 4 inches The Sleep Company SmartGRID Mattress Size: Single (72 inches x 36 inches) Material: High Density (HD) Foam Thickness: 5 inches

Best overall product

The Wakefit 8-inch King Foam Mattress is a rich-looking yet attractively priced mattress during the Flipkart big billion days 2023. Its orthopedic design ensures proper spinal alignment, while the high-density foam provides excellent durability. The sturdy mattress offers exceptional comfort and support for a restful night's sleep.

Best value for money

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Dual Comfort Mattress is the most affordable and value-for-money mattress for purchase during the Flipkart big billion days 2023. It is available for a price as low as Rs. 6,087. Quality-wise, it offers a unique blend of firmness on one side and softness on the other. You can flip it to match your comfort preferences. The washable mattress ensures easy maintenance, and the double foam provides a cozy sleeping experience. It has an overall impact on the aesthetic appeal of your bedroom or living room.

How to find the best mattress for you?

Finding the perfect mattress is essential for a good night's sleep and overall well-being. Follow these steps to discover the best mattress for your needs:

1. Assess Your Needs: Consider your sleep position, firmness preference, and any specific health issues like back pain or allergies.

2. Research Types: Learn about different mattress types (memory foam, innerspring, latex, hybrid) to understand their benefits and drawbacks.

3. Read Reviews: Check online reviews from reputable sources and actual customers to get insights into durability and satisfaction. Look for the top mattress brands.

4. Set a Budget: Determine your budget and look for mattresses that offer the best value within that range.

5. Consider Warranty and Return Policies: Ensure the mattress comes with a warranty and a reasonable return policy to protect your investment.

6. Ask for Recommendations: Seek advice from friends and family who have purchased mattresses recently.

7. Finalize Your Choice: Once you've gathered information, make an informed decision that suits your needs and budget.

Remember that choosing the right mattress is a personal decision, so take your time to research and test different options to find the one that suits your specific needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!