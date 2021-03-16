Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / France to return painting by Gustav Klimt taken during Nazi era
art culture

France to return painting by Gustav Klimt taken during Nazi era

After witnessing several exchanges, Gustav Klimt's painting 'Rosiers sous les Arbres' was bought by France at auction for its Musee d'Orsay in 1980 but will now be returned to the heirs of its owner after they were forced to sell it in the Nazi era
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:50 PM IST
France to return painting by Gustav Klimt taken during Nazi era(Twitter/franceculture/R_Bachelot)

France will return a masterpiece by Gustav Klimt to the heirs of its owner more than 80 years after she was forced to sell it in the Nazi era, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.

The original owner - Nora Stiasny, from a well known Jewish family in Austria - had to sell the painting "Rosiers sous les Arbres" at a knock-down price to survive financially after the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938, Bachelot said.

The art dealer, a Nazi sympathiser, held into it until his death and France, unaware of its history, eventually bought it at auction for its Musee d'Orsay in 1980, the minister added.

Nora Stiasny was deported to Poland in 1942 and died the same year.

The restitution would acknowledge the crimes suffered by the Zuckerkandl and Stiasny families and return a property that belongs to them, Bachelot said

"Rosiers sous les Arbres is witness to those lives that a criminal pursuit has tried to make disappear," she added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Technoking: Tesla's Elon Musk has new title, unveils NFT-themed song

Botticelli or Beeple? The art world needs both

Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn

Greeks fly kites for Clean Monday holiday despite coronavirus pandemic

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france gustav klimt nazi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP