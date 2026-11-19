Whether you are buying furniture for your new home or just revamping your home with new furniture, Adi Venkatesh, founder and CEO- Chaaya Furniture, and Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, shared factors you can consider while making your purchase.

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Measure the space

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Venkatesh highlighted that buying furniture online or in a store and then bringing it into your new home only to find that it looks ridiculously large or takes up most of your living space is an unfortunate but extremely common occurrence with first-time homeowners. Measuring the space of your rooms, passageways, doorways, and staircases is always a wise choice before any purchase.

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Measuring the space of your rooms, passageways, doorways, and staircases is always a wise choice before any purchase.

{{^usCountry}} “Planning around your furniture is also important. If you can move freely around your bedroom and dining room, the room will feel and be functional. The most important thing is to be realistic when furnishing,” said Venkatesh. Get started with the fundamentals and avoid overbuying {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Planning around your furniture is also important. If you can move freely around your bedroom and dining room, the room will feel and be functional. The most important thing is to be realistic when furnishing,” said Venkatesh. Get started with the fundamentals and avoid overbuying {{/usCountry}}

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Purchasing new furniture for your new home might lead you to buy a complete living set from statement chair to bedside cabinets in one fell swoop. That would be the incorrect approach to furniture. Start with your furniture necessities: bed, sofa, dining table, and wardrobe. Wait to assess the needs of your new space and purchase additional items in stages as you use your new space. An open space in your home might better serve as a nook for reading. Purchasing furniture in stages keeps you from purchasing and subsequently selling your furniture later on.

Set a budget, but don't compromise on quality

According to Venkatesh, when you shop for your home, it can be easy to get carried away, especially when many attractive designs and discounts appear. A furniture budget keeps you focused. Stops you from overspending on a single room. Divide the budget into categories and set aside a small portion for unexpected costs. Remember, the cheapest option is not always economical over time.

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Furniture you use beds, sofas, dining chairs—must be sturdy and comfortable. Check the material, construction, joints, finish, and warranty. Spending a bit more on a piece keeps quality high and saves you from frequent repairs or replacements.

Choose materials that match your lifestyle

Saraf highlighted that furniture needs to look nice. It also needs to be useful for the way you live. If you have kids or animals, soft fabric and materials that need a lot of care might not be the options. Also, if your house gets a lot of sun think about materials and finishes that can handle being in the light every day.

Solid wood furniture can add a feel, a lot of personality, and last a long time. Sheesham wood is especially liked because of its patterns and nice look. “Wood products made with layers, metal, and cushioned furniture can also be good choices depending on what you need and how much money you have,” said Saraf.

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Wood products made with layers, metal, and cushioned furniture can also be good choices depending on what you need and how much money you have.

Think beyond looks when it comes to storage

Storage is usually not something people think about when they first start furnishing a home. It is very important for keeping places neat. If you buy many separate cabinets, look for furniture that has extra storage without making the rooms look messy.

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Beds that have places to store things, tables with drawers, furniture that does more than one thing, and small shoe boxes can help a lot, especially in small homes. Think about where you will put things, clothes for different seasons, papers, and other items. Good storage choices can help you keep your home clean and neat without giving up on style.