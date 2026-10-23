Flat vs PG vs co-living space: Here’s what to consider before choosing a home that suits your lifestyle and budget

According to Bajaj, renting a flat offers greater privacy, independence and control over one’s living environment. However, it also involves several additional expenses, including security deposits, brokerage fees, furnishing costs, utilities and maintenance.

For young professionals and individuals relocating to a new city, choosing the right accommodation is an important decision that goes beyond rent. Factors such as budget, privacy, convenience, flexibility, and social needs all play a role. While flats, PG accommodations and co-living spaces each offer distinct advantages, the right choice ultimately depends on an individual’s lifestyle and priorities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mayank Bajaj, founder of Livlit, shared key factors to consider when choosing between a flat, PG and co-living accommodation.

Residents are responsible for managing household requirements, from repairs to daily upkeep. For someone moving to a new city, these responsibilities can be both time-consuming and financially demanding, particularly when they are still settling into a new job or routine.

PGs Bajaj highlighted that paying guest accommodations are often a practical option for individuals seeking affordable housing with minimal upfront investment. They are generally easier to move into and may include meals and basic housekeeping.

However, limited personal space, fixed rules, shared facilities, and restricted flexibility can sometimes affect the overall living experience. “For those who value independence and comfort, these limitations may become more noticeable over time,” said Bajaj.