Flat vs PG vs co-living space: Here’s what to consider before choosing a home that suits your lifestyle and budget
From monthly rent to privacy and amenities, here’s how to decide between a flat, PG, and co-living space.
For young professionals and individuals relocating to a new city, choosing the right accommodation is an important decision that goes beyond rent. Factors such as budget, privacy, convenience, flexibility, and social needs all play a role. While flats, PG accommodations and co-living spaces each offer distinct advantages, the right choice ultimately depends on an individual’s lifestyle and priorities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mayank Bajaj, founder of Livlit, shared key factors to consider when choosing between a flat, PG and co-living accommodation.
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Flats
According to Bajaj, renting a flat offers greater privacy, independence and control over one’s living environment. However, it also involves several additional expenses, including security deposits, brokerage fees, furnishing costs, utilities and maintenance.
Residents are responsible for managing household requirements, from repairs to daily upkeep. For someone moving to a new city, these responsibilities can be both time-consuming and financially demanding, particularly when they are still settling into a new job or routine.
PGs
Bajaj highlighted that paying guest accommodations are often a practical option for individuals seeking affordable housing with minimal upfront investment. They are generally easier to move into and may include meals and basic housekeeping.
However, limited personal space, fixed rules, shared facilities, and restricted flexibility can sometimes affect the overall living experience. “For those who value independence and comfort, these limitations may become more noticeable over time,” said Bajaj.
Co-Living
“Co-living spaces offer a middle ground between independent rentals and traditional PG accommodations,” highlighted Bajaj. With furnished rooms, housekeeping, high-speed internet, and well-maintained common areas, they provide a more convenient living experience through a predictable monthly expense.
Beyond the practical benefits, co-living also creates opportunities for residents to connect with like-minded individuals, build friendships, and establish a sense of belonging in an unfamiliar city.
What should you consider before choosing?
Before making a decision, individuals should evaluate their total monthly expenditure, including rent, deposits, utilities, and commuting costs. They should also consider their preference for privacy versus community, the time they can dedicate to household management, and the flexibility they may need if their professional or personal circumstances change.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More