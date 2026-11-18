6 Things consumers should check before making a purchase (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Unlike smaller household purchases, furniture requires careful consideration of dimensions, construction, material quality and delivery arrangements. A sofa may look compact on a shopping website but occupy more space than expected in your living room. Similarly, a wardrobe advertised as wooden may actually be made from engineered wood or particle board with a laminate finish. The colour, upholstery and finish may also look different in person compared to what appears on your screen.

There are other factors to consider before placing an order, including the seller's credibility, return policy, warranty coverage and whether installation is included in the delivery. These details can influence both the overall cost and how long the furniture lasts.

Adi Venkatesh, Founder and CEO, Chaaya Furnitures, and Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, share important factors consumers should check before buying furniture online. Here are seven things to consider before making a purchase.

1. Measure your space and check the furniture dimensions One of the first things to check before purchasing furniture online is whether it will fit into your available space. Product photographs can sometimes make a sofa, bed or dining table appear smaller or larger than its actual dimensions. Therefore, relying on visual references alone can result in a purchase that does not work for your home. Start by measuring the area where you intend to place the furniture. Check the product's length, width and height against the available space. For wardrobes and cabinets, consider the clearance required to open doors and drawers. If you are purchasing a recliner or an extendable dining table, account for the additional space needed when the furniture is in use.

Adi Venkatesh recommends checking more than just the dimensions of the intended placement area. Consumers should also measure the main entrance, lift, hallway, staircase and stair landing to ensure that the furniture can be brought inside.

2. Understand what the material description actually means Terms such as wooden, solid wood, engineered wood and wood finish are often used in furniture listings, but they do not mean the same thing. Understanding these material descriptions is important because the construction can influence the furniture's durability, maintenance requirements and price. Solid wood furniture made from materials such as sheesham, teak and mango wood is generally valued for its natural grain, strength and longevity. However, its quality also depends on the wood grade, seasoning, construction and maintenance.

Engineered wood is another common category used in furniture manufacturing. It includes materials such as plywood, medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and particle board. These materials have different properties and uses. Plywood, for instance, is made by bonding multiple layers of wood veneer and is commonly used in furniture construction. MDF has a smooth, uniform surface, making it suitable for certain finishes and designs. Particle board is manufactured using wood particles bonded together and is generally used in more affordable furniture.

Adi Venkatesh explains that plywood can be a practical option in Indian climatic conditions, while MDF and particle board require care against moisture exposure. If these materials absorb water, they can swell and may not return to their original shape. He also points out that veneer and laminate refer to surface finishes rather than the core construction material. Therefore, a wardrobe with a laminate finish over particle board should not be mistaken for a solid wood wardrobe. For sofas, check the frame material as well. Ask whether the structure uses kiln-dried hardwood, softwood or engineered wood, as the frame contributes to the furniture's overall stability and durability.