From mindless scrolling to repeated screen checks: Here’s why we reach for our phones even when nothing is happening

Ever found yourself checking your phone repeatedly despite knowing there are no new notifications? This seemingly harmless habit may have more to do with our brain's reward system, boredom and need for stimulation than we realise. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anitha B, a clinical psychologist at Cadabams Hospitals, explains what drives this constant urge to check our phones and how it shapes our everyday behaviour.

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Why do we keep checking our phones?

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Dr Anitha highlights that repeatedly checking our phones even when there are no notifications is often a learned behavioural habit reinforced by the brain’s reward system. Every time we unlock our phone, there is a possibility of finding something interesting, socially rewarding or emotionally significant. “This uncertainty can make the behaviour particularly persistent because the brain begins to anticipate a potential reward even when no actual notification has arrived,” said Dr Anitha. Over time, checking becomes an automatic response rather than a conscious decision.

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Over time, checking becomes an automatic response rather than a conscious decision.

The psychology behind this behaviour

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Anitha, from a psychological perspective, this behaviour can also be linked to boredom, anxiety and discomfort with inactivity. For some people, reaching for the phone becomes a way to manage brief moments of uncertainty, loneliness or emotional discomfort. Instead of sitting with these feelings, they instinctively seek stimulation through messages, social media or other digital content. The phone provides immediate distraction, which can reinforce the habit even if the person does not feel particularly satisfied afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Anitha, from a psychological perspective, this behaviour can also be linked to boredom, anxiety and discomfort with inactivity. For some people, reaching for the phone becomes a way to manage brief moments of uncertainty, loneliness or emotional discomfort. Instead of sitting with these feelings, they instinctively seek stimulation through messages, social media or other digital content. The phone provides immediate distraction, which can reinforce the habit even if the person does not feel particularly satisfied afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

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Another contributing factor is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. People may worry that they have missed an important message, social update or opportunity, prompting them to check repeatedly for reassurance. In some cases, the behaviour is also driven by environmental cues, such as keeping the phone within reach or seeing other people using their devices.

“The important distinction is between occasional checking and a pattern that interferes with daily functioning. If someone finds it difficult to concentrate, feels restless when separated from their phone or checks it repeatedly despite wanting to stop, it may indicate that the behaviour has become an ingrained coping mechanism,” explained Dr Anitha.

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The important distinction is between occasional checking and a pattern that interferes with daily functioning.

The solution is not necessarily to eliminate phone use, but to become more aware of the triggers. Turning off non-essential notifications, keeping the phone out of immediate reach during focused work and practicing short periods of being comfortable without stimulation can help break the automatic cycle.

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