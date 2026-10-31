‘Persecution began sooner than I imagined’: Flavio Bolsonaro's message after fleeing Brazil

Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, in his first statement explaining his decision to leave Brazil, said he was the “victim” of persecution in his country. In his last statement from the country before he fled to the US, Bolsonaro confirmed that he had been ordered to turn in his passports. (AFP)

“The persecution began even sooner than I imagined,” the Brazilian senator said during a livestream on Instagram, in which he spoke about is decision to leave the country after he lost the presidential election. After arriving in Florida on Wednesday (October 29) this week, Bolsonaro had on issued a statement saying he is the “elected president” of Brazil.

The 45-year-old lost to Lula da Silva in the October 25 elections in Brazil by over 4 million votes. Silva, who won a historic fourth term as president, secured 51.75 per cent of the vote. After the results were released, Brazil's Supreme Court asked Flavio Bolsonaro to surrender his passports in relation to an alleged money laundering investigation.

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In his last statement from the country before he fled to the US, Bolsonaro confirmed that he had been ordered to turn in his passports and was prohibited from leaving the country. He has refused to concede defeat and continues to allege election fraud. However, he has not presented public evidence of the same. Bolsonaro has also said that he will continue to lead the opposition in the country from the US.

How did Flavio Bolsonaro flee Brazil? Less than 24 hours after losing the election, Bolsonaro was taken from his Brasilia home in a convoy of four dark cars. By next afternoon, his allies were telling reporters he was in Florida.

However, the defeated presidential candidate was in Brazil till Wednesday, even as a private jet waited for him across the border in Argentina. At 12.21 am on Wednesday, the Gulfstream G400 took off from Puerto Iguazú and took him to Ecuador and then Miami, the Wall Street Journal reported. His entry to America was then facilitated by US President Donald Trump's allies. He is currently staying in Florida under temporary immigration permission

Bolsonaro's links to Trump US President Trump reportedly intervened to help Bolsonaro enter the US, the New York Times had reported. This was later confirmed by Trump himself, when he said Bolsonaro had been given “a pass” to enter US. US officials cited by the newspaper said the temporary arrangement could eventually open the door for Bolsonaro to obtain permanent residency.

Bolsonaro was received by his brother Eduardo upon his arrival in Florida, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Eduardo has lived in the US since last year after he moved there to lobby Trump to help their father, jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, Bloomberg reported.

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The Trump administration’s decision to provide refuge to Bolsonaro, therefore, marks the culmination of the family’s yearslong lobbying campaign to enlist the US President and his inner circle in its legal and political battles at home, the Wall Street Journal reported.

To some extent, this has been successful, given that Trump too questioned the legitimacy of the presidential elections in Brazil following Bolsonaro's loss. This is not the first time the US President has spoken in support of Bolsonaro and his family. Last year, Trump imposed steep tariffs on Brazil citing its treatment of Bolsonaro and sanctioned the same Supreme Court justice who barred Bolsonaro from leaving Brazil.