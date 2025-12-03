Boredom or health issue? Questions swirl after Trump appears to doze off during cabinet meeting

A video clip from Tuesday's 2-hour 18-minute Cabinet meeting has circulated widely, showing President Donald Trump intermittently closing his eyes and appearing sluggish as senior officials delivered lengthy speeches. Trump allegedly dozes off in Tuesday's Cabinet meeting(REUTERS)

The 79-year-old president is seen shifting in his seat several times, his eyelids drooping visibly when cabinet ministers speak.

The footage caught attention amid mounting scrutiny over Trump’s stamina and alertness, after similar instances, including during an Oval Office briefing in November, that sparked criticism and memes online.

Health update: MRI shows “perfect” results

The White House released a medical summary following a recent MRI that Trump underwent on December 1. According to his physician, Sean Barbabella, the scans of his heart and abdomen showed no abnormalities, no arterial narrowing, no evidence of blockages or inflammation, and all major organs functioning normally.

AP reported that in the written memo that Barbabella released, the MRI was described as “preventive,” part of a routine executive-physical exam. The physical examination took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October 2025. The White House said it was a prudent measure given Trump’s age, and that results underscored his continued physical robustness.

Newsweek wrote that Trump reiterated that he was “sharper” than ever during the cabinet meeting, noting that he passed a cognitive test earlier in the year.

Public perception against medical reassurance

The MRI results offer a significant boost to the administration’s narrative that the president remains physically capable. The official narrative projected by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintains that advanced imaging and check-ups are responsible steps. Trump supporters argue that the “dozing” video simply reflects fatigue and not a medical crisis.

However, multiple reports from media organisations and health experts caution that an MRI, even a clean one, cannot capture every dimension of cognitive sharpness or sustained stamina, especially for a septuagenarian in a high-stress role.

Dr Jeffrey A. Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, told The Daily Beast, "It’s just odd [The White House] kept saying that this is standard for an executive physical, which, by itself, is not a thing. There isn’t a standard executive physical."

He further added, “There’s nothing actually in the report that says whether he got a CAT scan or an MRI,” he said. “It’s pretty nonspecific about what it is, and then it’s just weird to have a test like this in a 79-year-old.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom tagged him Dozy Don once. This is Dozy Don part two, which undermines confidence in his capacity to lead, pointing to the strain of prolonged public appearances and long working hours.