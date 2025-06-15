Viral photo shows Trump napping at birthday parade: ‘Americans paid millions for this’

US President Donald Trump was apparently seen dozing off during a military parade as he celebrated his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the US Army. A photo going viral on social media shows the 79-year-old sitting with his eyes shut.(X/@michaleen)

The Commander-in-Chief was attending the ceremony to pay tribute to the military, but the event seemed too long for the President, who was seen grabbing a quick nap during the proceedings.

A photo going viral on social media shows the 79-year-old sitting with his eyes shut, appearing to doze off next to his wife Melania Trump while the military procession continued.

The photo sparked angry reactions on social media. "Trump seen falling asleep at his own birthday military parade. All the resources, tax money and logistics to put on this ridiculous display, and he still isn't happy?" said one user.

Another user wrote, "Trump too busy sleeping at his failure of a birthday parade to care."

"Falling asleep again, on his Birthday. No this is not at Pope inauguration. The military parade that he desperately wanted, and Americans paid millions for this... So disrespectful of the US Military. Disgrace," remarked a third user.

Melania's nap goes viral

However, Trump was not the only one who seemed to find the event too boring to pay attention to. US First Lady Melania Trump also appeared to nod off mid-parade, with a photo showing her eyes closed.

Melania seemed to catch quick naps throughout the event. Apart from her, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also caught stifling a yawn and leaning back in his chair as the parade marched on.

Vice President JD Vance also drew criticism for bringing his children to the military parade. Vance attended with his wife, Usha, and their three children. Some viewers labelled the children “uncontrollable” during the proceedings.

(Also read: ‘Happy Father’s Day, Papa’: Prince William snuggles with his kids in rare photos)