‘Happy Father’s Day, Papa’: Prince William snuggles with his kids in rare photos

Prince William shared a rare glimpse into his personal life on Father’s Day, posing in sweet photos with his children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The heartwarming pictures, released via Kensington Palace on X, show the future king of the UK sharing candid, affectionate moments with his kids. Prince William marked Father's Day with endearing photos alongside his children George, Charlotte, and Louis.(X/Kensington Palace)

“Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L,” the caption read, referring to the children's initials.

The first image shows the children hugging their father in a vibrant portrait, while the second, a more intimate black-and-white photo, captures the four laughing and snuggling together, offering royal fans a rare, unguarded glimpse of family life behind palace doors.

The post quickly won hearts online, with fans flooding the comments. “Absolutely beautiful photos, thank you for sharing! Happy Father’s Day William,” one user wrote.

Another added: “So precious! Happy Father’s Day, William. Your mum would be as proud as your dad is of the father you’ve become to their precious grandchildren.”

The Father’s Day photos come just a day after the Prince of Wales captivated royal watchers with his appearance at the 2025 Trooping the Colour ceremony. The 42-year-old royal rode on horseback wearing the full regalia of the Welsh Guards, including the iconic bearskin hat and vibrant red tunic adorned with medals. The look quickly went viral, with many fans swooning over the prince's “mighty fine” military appearance.

Rumours about Prince William, Kate Middleton

Recently, rumours have swirled about trouble in Prince William's marriage with Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales was pictures in puublic without her iconic diamonds-and-sapphire engagement ring, that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate has replaced the ring with a stack of rings including a Cartier 'Étincelle' band and a diamond eternity ring gifted by her husband when Prince George's, their first child, was born.