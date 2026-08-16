From savings to debt: 7 questions to ask yourself to understand your financial independence this Independence Day

What salary do you think will help you become financially independent? ₹1 lakh? Maybe 2.5? Most people often associate financial independence with a high income, a large investment portfolio, or early retirement. But is that enough? India has seen strong participation from domestic institutional investors, whose share of Indian equities reached an all-time high of 17%. In other words, people are investing more, but they are not planning effectively for financial independence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nehal Mota, co-founder of Finnovate Financial Services, shared questions you can ask yourself to know if you’re truly financially independent.

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Nehal said, “Financial independence means having the stability to support your lifestyle, manage emergencies and make important decisions without relying entirely on your next paycheck.”

Financial independence means having the stability to support your lifestyle, manage emergencies.

1. If your income stopped tomorrow, how long could you manage?

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{{^usCountry}} Compare your liquid savings with your essential monthly expenses. Could you manage an income interruption without selling long-term investments or taking a loan? 2. Do you know where your money is going? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compare your liquid savings with your essential monthly expenses. Could you manage an income interruption without selling long-term investments or taking a loan? 2. Do you know where your money is going? {{/usCountry}}

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Track your expenses and assess how much of your income is building your financial future.

3. Could one major medical expense derail your plan?

Review your health and life insurance. Your financial plan should protect your wealth from risks that could otherwise force you to use money meant for important goals.

4. Is your debt reducing your financial freedom?

Debt is not necessarily bad, but high-cost or excessive debt can make you dependent on future income. Always check if your debt is enabling you or holding you back.

5. Are your investments connected to your goals?

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According to Nehal, every major investment should have a purpose, suitable risk and an appropriate time horizon. The goal is not to own more products, but to structure your investments and work towards your goals.

6. What is your ideal retirement corpus?

Identify the exact corpus you actually need for your future lifestyle, inflation, healthcare, taxes and family responsibilities, and check where you currently stand.

Your financial plan should adapt to life’s changes without compromising your long-term goals.

7. Would your financial plan still work if your life changed tomorrow?

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Your financial plan should adapt to life’s changes without compromising your long-term goals.

So answer these questions and understand how financially independent you actually are. True financial independence begins when your money gives you the freedom to choose, not just the ability to spend.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.