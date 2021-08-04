Fusion Fiesta: Indian desserts go global

Chefs today are skillfully blending varied gastronomy traditions into a delicious mélange of desserts. Gulab jamun cheesecake, ghewar cake or kulfi panacotta - you can take your pick from a variety of imaginative creations that are gorgeous to look at and taste delicious. Chefs and restaurateurs say that these delicacies are fun and post the pandemic, customers are happy to try these new twists to traditional recipes. “Post the pandemic, people want to try new delicacies, and they are keen to try fusion. New, exciting flavours that come with an element of surprise are drawing gourmands ,” says chef Ashish Singh of Café Delhi Heights.

For chefs, it is fun to develop these recipes. “Desserts can be lot of fun with amalgamation of different techniques and ingredients. Interplay of Indian and modern desserts gives delicious, creative results that satisfy the taste buds. Kulfi Panna Cotta falooda is my all time favourite summer dessert as kulfi falooda which is very close to my heart since my childhood. I wanted to share my dessert story in today’s modern world and hence I combined two desserts with different origin, panna cotta, which is an Italian dessert and the Indian kulfi falooda. The dessert is done in such a way that the textures are exactly of a panna cotta, creamy and soft but it tastes like kesar pista kulfi falooda,” says chef Anas Qureshi at Molecule.

There was a time when desserts were relegated to the last page of a menu. But desserts now present a fairytale element, a mood-lifting surprise. “Desserts leave a final memory for people to return to the restaurants, says restaurateur Zorawar Kalra. “A perfect example of such dessert on our menu is Rasmalai Tres Leches which is a creative mashup of Ras malai and Tres Leches cake,” says Kalra.

While experimenting with such close-to-heart delicacies, chefs believe the flavours and textures have to be perfected. “It is important that the essence of both the dishes are retained as that’s what makes things fun and interesting. The eater shouldn’t feel disappointed and the dessert should be a memorable experience,” says Gunjan Batra of Bakehouse Comfort.