Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh receives GI tag

The famed Gond painting of Madhya Pradesh has received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. A geographical Indication (GI) tag is a sign used on products which have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. It is used for industrial products, foodstuff, agriculture products, spirit drinks, and handicrafts. GI Tag ensures that no one other than the registered authorised user is allowed to use the name of the popular product.

The Gond tribe in central India is known for their popular folk art known as "Gond painting." (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Padma Shri awardee and famous Gond artist Bhajju Shyam said, “Its is a matter of pride for us. With this, the people of tribal and Gond dominant communities will now get direct benefit.” Detailing Gond painting, the Padma Shri awardee said, "They tell us about nature, trees, plants, animals, moon, sun, river, drains, God and Goddesses. What foods are fed, how plough is made, how the king used to fight, how the powers of tantra mantra (Black magic) worked, all this is explained through the painting."

Dindori collector Vikas Mishra told ANI, “The main source of Gond painting has been Dindori, it has been expanded from place to place in Dindori. Getting the GI tag means that the authority has accepted that its original source is Dindori district.” He added that the women and their families in the area who were working on a labour basis, some other people used to get them work and used to pay them as labour, now our authority would be developed in that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now we together with NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) and NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission) have decided to bring the painting in a cheap model in which we can make greeting cards, mobile covers, bag covers, because every man cannot buy a big painting. We have to work according to the demand and supply of the market," he added.

The collector further said, "Gondi painting is not just a medium of employment for us, it is our identity, our respect and our symbol. The whole human life and its journey is shown through the painting. Each painting is a story in itself. We have made Amarkantak the centre of point for its promotion and we are routing the big hotels of Jabalpur as well."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Patangarh village of Dindori district is such a village where there is an artist in every house. Their work is not only famous in the state but also abroad. A physically challenged tribal woman Narbadiya Armo, a resident of Khannat village, does mouth painting. She has been an example and a symbol of willpower for every woman who finds herself helpless. After getting the GI tag, the paintings of Narbadiya Armo will also receive name-fame, identity and fair price.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON