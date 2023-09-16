Government plans Tech Museum in Delhi to showcase emerging, future technologies

The Union government has planned to set up a 'Tech Museum' in the national capital to showcase emerging and future technologies of India, according to official documents. (Also Read | Folk artist converts cowshed into museum to help revive Chitrakathi art form in Maharashtra's Konkan region)

The proposed technology museum will come up at the Nav Bharat Udyan. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CPWD, the premier construction agency of the Centre, has invited a request for proposal for consultancy services to plan, design and develop the state-of-the-art museum at the Nav Bharat Udyan being developed on the western banks of the Yamuna river.

According to the documents, the 'Tech Museum' will be a premiere exhibition space focused on providing visitors with a better understanding of the latest technologies being used by India and creating a sense of pride in them about the achievements of the nation in various fields.

The exhibits need to be presented in a manner and form that involve technologies that are futuristic, latest or first-of-its-kind such as 3-D mapping techniques, touch-enabled displays, depiction through AV projection, holograms, multi-touch interactive tables, touch kiosks, QR Code information and LED projection wall along with modern acoustics to provide a seamless and immersive experience for the visitors, the documents state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is envisaged for the Tech Dome to be a technological marvel being not dependent on any specific technology but utilising the most effective tools of communications befitting an environment of exhibition," the CPWD said in the request for proposal (REP) document.

It said the selected consultants will be tasked with designing the tech museum, creating content based on approved themes and developing as well as executing futuristic technologies to display the content to provide a world-class experience for visitors.

The Nav Bharat Udyan, being developed on the western Bank of the Yamuna, is part of the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Central Vista extends from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Under the Master Plan, the Central Vista Axis will be visually integrated from the present 2.9 km to 6.3 km from the ridge to the river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the culmination of the virtual axis of the Central Vista on the western banks of the river the Central government has proposed to develop the Nav Bharat Udyan spreading over a 30-acre land. The Technology Museum will come up at the Nav Bharat Udyan.

The last date to submit bids is October 6 and the REP will be opened on the same day.