Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with strong message: We should all have freedom to live colourful lives

Every year, LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual and many other communities such as non-binary, pansexual, and more) Pride Month is marked globally in the month of June to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York City. It celebrates the social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride of the LGBTQIA+ community. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu marked this occasion recently by releasing a statement in honour of Pride Month. The 22-year-old talked about the importance of having equal rights, freedom to live our authentic lives and more in her note posted on the official Instagram account of Miss Universe.

On Tuesday, the Instagram page of Miss Universe posted Harnaaz's statement with the Pride flag as the background and wished their followers a Happy Pride Month. Harnaaz said in her note, "Some values must be universal, like human rights and the equal worth of every human being. We should all have the freedom to live our lives colourfully with love and faith. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and recognized as a human before anything." (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says 'it's time for a queen to rise' as she drops a regal pic in green gown from Indonesia: See inside)

The caption of the post reads, "Happy #PrideMonth! At Miss Universe we embrace and celebrate diversity and inclusion. Throughout the month we will be featuring those who are a part of this organization's LGBTQIA+ history."

This year, Pride Month kickstarted on Wednesday, June 1, and will end on Thursday, June 30. Pride Month is a celebration of queer identity. It also commemorates years of struggle for civil rights, the ongoing pursuit of equal justice under the law for the LGBTQIA+ community, and the accomplishments of LGBTQIA+ individuals. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu takes over Philippines in gorgeous printed halter neck dress: All pics inside)

After the Instagram page of Miss Universe posted Harnaaz's statement, many of her followers flooded the comments section with heartwarming remarks. One user wrote, "Love is LOVE." Another commented, "Love wins no matter what." A fan wrote, "Wise words #pride."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz recently attended the Time 100 summit in Manhattan, New York. She also dropped pictures from the occasion on her official page.

Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe 2021 winner on December 13, 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz at the occasion.