Harnaaz Sandhu takes over Philippines in gorgeous printed halter neck dress: All pics inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu touched down in the Philippines on Sunday, and her pictures from there are already creating quite the buzz on social media. The 22-year-old beauty queen is in the Southeast Asian archipelagic country to judge the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant. She had jetted off from India yesterday, and since then, she has been sharing snippets of her journey with the fans. After landing today, Harnaaz attended the arrival press conference in Manila, Philippines, and the pictures from the event are being posted on social media.

Harnaaz chose a pretty halter-neck gown for the press conference. Several fan accounts of the star posted snippets from the occasion. The Miss Universe 2021 glowed in the simple multi-coloured dress and minimal accessories. Scroll ahead to see Harnaaz's pictures from the press conference. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says 'shape of your mind is important than shape of your body')

Harnaaz's dress comes adorned with striped geometric patterns done all over the ensemble in yellow, blue, pink, red, grey and many more shades. The sleeveless dress also features a raised halter neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, pleated tulle overlay, and a flowy silhouette. She cinched the dress at the waist with a black embellished belt.

Harnaaz wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including metallic hoop earrings, rings, a sleek silver bracelet and strappy high heel stilettos. In the end, Harnaaz chose side-parted open tresses with wavy ends, glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.

Earlier, Harnaaz had posted a short reel on her Instagram page to count down her journey to the Philippines. The Miss Universe 2021 had captioned the clip, "Countdown begins, the Philippines see you soon. humanda ka Pilipinas."

See it here:

The video shows Harnaaz in a stunning tiered ruffled dress adorned with floral patterns and multiple hues. She wore the sleeveless ensemble with sunglasses, strappy high heels, a messy hairdo, dangling earrings and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz became the Miss Universe 2021 in December last year. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as her successor at the end of the event.