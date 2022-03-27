Harnaaz Sandhu channels beauty queen vibes as showstopper for Shivan And Narresh at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics, videos

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu turned showstopper for designers Shivan And Narresh at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday night. The 22-year-old star channelled beauty queen vibes for her ramp walk, which received praise from netizens online. She wore a burnt orange dress from the designer duo's latest collection Fresconian Series and looked stunning. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that pictures and videos of Harnaaz are creating waves on social media. Scroll ahead to see them all.

On Saturday night, Harnaaz Sandhu walked the ramp on Day 4 of LFW 2022 for designers Shivan And Narresh, displaying their latest collection Fresconian Series. The official handle of the Miss Universe 2021, FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week posted snippets from Harnaaz's glamorous ramp walk. They show the star bringing her confidence and elegance to the ramp.

Harnaaz slipped into a burnt orange ensemble for her showstopper look at the Lakme Fashion Week. The dress uses a shimmering velvet fabric, sculpting Miss Universe 2021's hourglass frame. It features a plunging neckline, floor-sweeping train on the back, backless detail, and cross over silver halter neck straps that formed into a bow on the back.

Harnaaz wore trendy sunglasses and printed strappy high heels to accessorise her burnt orange look. In the end, glossy nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and back-swept open tresses styled in a wet-look hairdo rounded off the star's glam picks.

Meanwhile, according to Lakme Fashion Week, Shivan and Narresh's Fresconian Series is all about "reimagining the visual splendour of Shekhawati Havelis in Rajasthan, painting to life India's opulent history and evolution through the modern lens of art and design." Additionally, the collection used five prints that pay an ode to the artist and the artisans, "exuding joy and creativity through poetic blends of shimmering skein lustre and meticulous detailing."

What do you think of Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's showstopper look?