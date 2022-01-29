Harnaaz Sandhu goes ultra-chic in black off-shoulder dress with risqué slit: Seen viral photos yet?

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been delighting her followers across the world with several BTS (behind the scene) snippets from her fashion shoots. Earlier this month, the 21-year-old beauty queen jetted off to New York to begin her journey as the 70th Miss Universe. Since then, she has been doing photoshoots constantly. And now, new images of the star dressed in an ultra-chic black off-shoulder dress are going viral.

Harnaaz's official photographer for the shoots, Fadil Berisha, took to Instagram to share portraits of the Miss Universe on his profile. He posted two close-up images on his Instagram page with the caption, "The fashion side of Harnaaz Sandhu." Earlier, he had also posted a full image revealing the same look. In case you missed it, keep scrolling to have a look.

Harnaaz slipped into a black velvet dress for the shoot. It is from the shelves of the designer label Lia Stublla. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging detail, long sleeves extending onto the fingers to give the illusion of Opera gloves, and a floor-sweeping silhouette.

In the end, a risqué thigh-baring slit on the side and the hourglass figure-flaunting silhouette added a sultry touch to Harnaaz's look. It gave us an Audrey Hepburn from the Breakfast at Tiffany's moment, but with a modern touch. The dress has all the makings of a red-carpet-worthy look, and Harnaaz nailed it.

The 21-year-old beauty queen teamed the enchanting look with pointy black heels featuring embellished straps and a front jewel. She went minimal on the jewellery department and chose bold make-up to round it all off.

Open locks with centre parting and styled in voluminous curls, glossy pink lip shade, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Earlier, Harnaaz had served a Desi Girl moment wearing a stunning sequinned saree and sleeveless blouse with the Miss Universe crown. The pictures had immediately gone viral after getting shared on social media.

On Friday, Harnaaz posted a BTS video from the shoot and captioned it, "Desi Girl. Behind the scenes, while shooting with one and only Fadil Berisha."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown. It is India's first victory in 21 years.