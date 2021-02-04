IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus
History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus(Instagram/aucklanduniversitypress/passadoemvida)
History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus(Instagram/aucklanduniversitypress/passadoemvida)
art culture

History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus

Maori, who account for about 15% of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much of their land during colonization by Britain. In her bid to support a change, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, 'Let us teach it, let us learn it and let us remember it.'
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:40 AM IST

New Zealand's government on Wednesday proposed that all children learn the history of Maori people and British colonisation in a set course that teachers must follow, ending a system where schools choose how those subjects are taught.

Supporters of the change say the country's history as currently taught tends to gloss over atrocities against indigenous people during colonisation, while critics say the new curriculum would fail to present a balanced view of the past.

"Let us teach it, let us learn it and let us remember it. Let us share our history with every student in every school...," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she released a draft of the course, which she plans to introduce next year.

Māori, who account for about 15% of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much of their land during colonization by Britain. Thousands of Maori protested for civil and social rights in 2019, and have criticised successive governments for not doing enough.

Speaking on a visit to the site of an 1846 battle between the British and Maori at Ruapekapeka, Ardern called on the public for feedback on the draft, which supporters say reflects a renewed recognition of Maori history and culture.

The proposed curriculum includes the arrival of Māori in New Zealand, early colonial history, immigration and colonisation of New Zealand and the Treaty of Waitangi - a founding treaty that was signed between representatives of the British Crown and more than 500 Indigenous Maori chiefs in 1840.

Paul Goldsmith, spokesman of the opposition, conservative National Party, said the draft was "lacking in balance and needs revision".

"How did we make a living as a country? How, in such a short space of time, did we attain one of the highest living standards in the world?"

"Those basic questions don't feature prominently. They deserve much more than a passing reference," said Goldsmith.

New Zealand marks Waitangi Day on Saturday, which is named after the Waitangi region in the North Island of New Zealand, where the founding treaty was signed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syllabus new zealand schools jacinda ardern britain indigenous
app
Close
History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus(Instagram/aucklanduniversitypress/passadoemvida)
History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus(Instagram/aucklanduniversitypress/passadoemvida)
art culture

History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Maori, who account for about 15% of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much of their land during colonization by Britain. In her bid to support a change, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, 'Let us teach it, let us learn it and let us remember it.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland.(ANI)
Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland.(ANI)
art culture

The first Indo-Polish film, to boost tourism, reinforce culture connection

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The first Indo-Polish film 'No Means No' is a teenage love story directed by Vikash Verma and has been majorly shot in the exotic locales of Poland. 'No Means No' will seek to boost tourism and reinforce culture connection between India and Poland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
George R R Martin(Wikipedia)
George R R Martin(Wikipedia)
art culture

Winds of Winter to be my best work yet: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American novelist and screenwriter, George R.R. Martin has said that the worldwide lockdown in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in his best work to date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per Variety, a number of details have begun to emerge about how the show will be run, although as with everything during a pandemic, it's all subject to change.(ANI)
As per Variety, a number of details have begun to emerge about how the show will be run, although as with everything during a pandemic, it's all subject to change.(ANI)
art culture

Here's how this year's Grammy Awards will be celebrated

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:54 PM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with many award ceremonies and cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis. While everything remains uncertain, several details regarding this year's Grammy Awards have been revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces. (Representational Image) (Wikimedia Commons )
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces. (Representational Image) (Wikimedia Commons )
art culture

Mexico protests French auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Mexican officials said Tuesday the country has lodged a protest with the French government over a planned auction in Paris of about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German art museum to return oil painting looted by Nazis to its Jewish heirs(Twitter/skeletelephone)
German art museum to return oil painting looted by Nazis to its Jewish heirs(Twitter/skeletelephone)
art culture

German art museum to return oil painting looted by Nazis to its Jewish heirs

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • Jewish historian Max Fischer owned the oil painting by expressionist artist Erich Heckel but lost possession of it due to Nazi persecution when he immigrated to the United States
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando(Instagram/ bluemangroup)
Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando(Instagram/ bluemangroup)
art culture

Blue Man Group ends 14-year run at Universal Orlando

AP, Orlando
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • After performing 6,000 shows in a span of 14 years, the Blue Man Group announced their departure at the Universal Orlando on Monday. The group has not performed there since last March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A funky aesthetic of outlandish colours and designs made Kawaii Monster Café in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit. (Reuters)
A funky aesthetic of outlandish colours and designs made Kawaii Monster Café in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit. (Reuters)
art culture

Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's 'kawaii' café doused by pandemic

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:21 PM IST
An iconic café and show venue that symbolises Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo, the capital, after business dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. (Representational Image)(Wikimedia Commons)
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. (Representational Image)(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

PM praises Odisha 'pattachitra' artist in Mann Ki Baat

PTI, Rourkela (odisha)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Her talent as a 'pattachitra' painter came to the fore during the pandemic, and Bhagyashree Sahu of Odisha's Rourkela got a "prized moment" of her life on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her name in his Mann ki Baat radio programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spread over an area of three acres, the Arboretum houses more than 200 species.(Unsplash)
Spread over an area of three acres, the Arboretum houses more than 200 species.(Unsplash)
art culture

Arboretum inaugurated in Nainital, showcases diversity of Shivalik Hills

ANI, Nainital (uttarakhand) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The 'Shivalik Arboretum', showcasing floral diversity of the Shivalik Hills was inaugurated on Sunday at Jeolikote in Nainital by renowned environmentalist Ajay Rawat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The valuable and very rare concrete relief by Christoforos Savva, Cyprus’ most avant-garde artist of the 1960s. (AP)
The valuable and very rare concrete relief by Christoforos Savva, Cyprus’ most avant-garde artist of the 1960s. (AP)
art culture

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

AP, Nicosia, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid Covid-19, Swedish film festival to screen on remote island only for one(Twitter/pourmecoffee)
Amid Covid-19, Swedish film festival to screen on remote island only for one(Twitter/pourmecoffee)
art culture

Amid Covid-19, Swedish film festival to screen on remote island only for one

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:52 PM IST
From 12,000 applicants, only one person has been selected as the audience for the Swedish film festival which will screen on an isolated island amid Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exhibition at Kala Kendra here features over 250 cartoons with powerful messages on road safety created by 150 artists.(ANI)
The exhibition at Kala Kendra here features over 250 cartoons with powerful messages on road safety created by 150 artists.(ANI)
art culture

Cartoonists from 39 countries exhibit works themed on road safety in Jammu

ANI, Jammu (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Cartoonists from as many as 39 countries are showcasing their work at an exhibition themed on road safety, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Jammu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Holocaust survivor Leah Nebenzahl poses for a photograph during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem.(REUTERS)
Holocaust survivor Leah Nebenzahl poses for a photograph during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem.(REUTERS)
art culture

My Lost Childhood: For one survivor, Holocaust memories live on in faded photos

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The stories and photos of Jewish youngsters, some of them orphans who were placed in seven children's homes for survivors in Europe after the war, are part of a new online exhibition - "My Lost Childhood" - by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust museum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandro Botticelli’s Young Man Holding a Roundel, which sold for $92 million at Sotheby’s.(Sotheby's)
Sandro Botticelli’s Young Man Holding a Roundel, which sold for $92 million at Sotheby’s.(Sotheby's)
art culture

Rare Botticelli portrait 'Young Man Holding a Roundel' sells for $92.2 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today. Sandro Botticelli's large-scale "Birth of Venus" and "Primavera" paintings are displayed in Florence's Uffizi Gallery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP