Hosting guests this festive season? 7 dining table updates that make a big difference

No festive gathering is complete without delicious food, but a plain dining table can diminish the overall experience. With a few thoughtful touches, you can transform the look and feel of the dining table. Swapping out table linen and tableware or adding a simple centrepiece can give your space a festive makeover without effort. The goal is to create a dining area that feels both functional and inviting, classy but not cluttered. Here are seven easy upgrades to make your dining table stand out when hosting guests this festive season.

Start with a table runner instead of covering the entire table

7 decor ideas for the dining table (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

If you want a decorative element for this festival without making the dining table look overly decorated, start with a table runner. It can add colour, pattern and texture. For an Indian festive setting, look for runners that have traditional motifs, woven textures, block prints or subtle metallic detailing. If your dining table is already made from warm-toned wood, earthy reds, deep greens, mustard or muted gold can complement it well. Once you have chosen one home decor item, choose napkins, serving bowls or small decorative accents that coordinate with it rather than trying to match everything exactly.

Bring in festive tableware that can actually be used

Festive tableware does not have to mean bringing out a dinner set that takes up half the table. Choose a few decorative pieces that make serving feel more special. Textured plates, ceramic serving bowls, brass-inspired serveware or detailed glasses can instantly change the look of your dining table and make it feel more festive. You can also mix existing crockery with a few new accent pieces rather than buying an entirely new set. For a more traditional festive table look, materials such as brass, wood, ceramic and stoneware can bring warmth. If you prefer a contemporary look, choose clean silhouettes and let one or two statement pieces provide the festive shine.

Add a centrepiece, but keep it minimal

Avoid tall arrangements, as they can block the view and make it difficult for guests to talk. Instead, choose a low centrepiece such as a shallow bowl of flowers, small vases, a decorative tray or seasonal foliage. You can also add diyas or small candle holders for a festive touch. If you have limited space, a small round flower bowl can work just as well.

Use napkins to introduce colour and texture

Napkins are an easy way to add a festive touch without buying anything major. Choose napkins in festive colours or textured fabrics to add more warmth to the setup. Fold them and place them beside or on the plate. For an extra detail, add a napkin ring, fabric tie or a small sprig of foliage. Think beyond the usual red-and-gold combination. Rust, olive, indigo, terracotta, cream and mustard can create a warmer festive palette. If your table runner or tablecloth has a strong print, keep the napkins relatively simple. On the other hand, plain table linen gives you more freedom to experiment with patterned or textured napkins.

Make room for serving dishes before the guests arrive

Before guests arrive, plan where everything will go on the dining table. A well-decorated table can look messy. Keep only the essential dishes, serving spoons, water and condiments within easy reach. Use serving platters in different shapes and sizes to add variety, but avoid filling the entire table. Leave enough space for guests to eat comfortably.

Give the chairs a small festive update

The dining table may be the centre of attention, but the chairs are part of the overall setup too. You do not need to replace them to make them feel more festive. If you have upholstered chairs, consider adding simple cushions in a festive colour or texture. For wooden chairs, a small fabric tie or cushion can soften the look. If the chairs already have a strong design, let them remain relatively simple and focus the decoration on the table. You can also coordinate the chair look with the napkins or runner.

Add warm lighting around the dining area

Lighting changes the mood of a dining space more than other decorative home items. For festive hosting, create a warm look rather than relying entirely on bright overhead lighting. Use warm-toned lamps, pendant lights or wall lighting around the dining area. Small diyas or candles can add another layer to the table, particularly for evening gatherings. String lights can also work when used selectively.

Simple formula to decorate a dining table

Table runner + simple crockery + textured napkins + low centrepiece + warm lighting

Add one festive detail, such as brass accents, flowers, diyas or a decorative serving bowl.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I decorate my dining table for the festive season? Choose a table runner, candles or warm lighting, well-balanced dinnerware, a centrepiece and cloth napkins.

Which colours work well for a festive dining table? Warm shades such as rust, terracotta, mustard, burgundy, deep green, cream and gold can create a festive home decor look.

How do I make a small dining table look festive? Use one runner, a small centrepiece, and compact tableware. Alternatively, you can choose overhead lighting or a lamp.

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