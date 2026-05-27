How to summer-proof your room? 8 simple hacks to make your interiors cooler

The summer heat is intense and brutal, with temperatures climbing every day and breaking records and making headlines. In such weather, indoor spaces become a sanctuary of respite, helping you relax, focus and sleep properly amid the scorching heat. But even indoors, a hot stuffy or humid room can make summer feel unbearable, impacting your sleep, focus and health. This is why making a few simple changes to your room can significantly improve the airflow, reduce heat build up and contribute to create a space that is cooler and far more comfortable.



ALSO READ: Living room feels ‘off’ even after trendy makeover? 5 common decor mistakes homeowners make Know how can you can make your room cooler with a few easy decor tweaks. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Let's narrow down some practical hacks that can actually help make your room cooler. Kunwar Gaurav Giri, chairperson of Annapurna Hostel, shared with HT Lifestyle a set of simple and practical tweaks that anyone can follow to beat the heat indoors and make their room feel fresher during summer months.

You don't need any elaborate renovation, complete overhaul or major room refresh to make your space summer-ready. A few simple tweaks to ventilation, fabrics, window covering and decor can help feel cooler, fresher and more comfortable during the hotter months.

Kunwar advised, reinforcing the idea that summer-proofing any room does not require a lot of major changes, “To get your room ready for summer, you don’t always have to make large-scale changes. Just by making a few small changes to airflow, using breathable materials, and minimising sunlight hitting your room, you can create an environment that is much cooler and more comfortable for you to relax and recharge during the hottest months of the year.”

Here's his guide on a practical guide to summer-proofing your room, beating the heat and making your space feel colder: