Need some #TuesdayMotivation? We hear you! Check out all that you can explore in the city to energise yourself!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

#ArtAttack

What: Realms of Peace

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: Yours Truly, Sreedharan

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

