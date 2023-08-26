Turn your Sunday into a fun day till it lasts and the next week begins! Here’s help to make that possible:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 27

#ArtAttack

What: Colour of My Soil?

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: August 25 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Genuinely ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Trippy Tequila, A-2, Sector 38, Noida

When: August 27

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Parth Sharma Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 27

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Digital Gita Govinda | Kathak Recital

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 10.30am

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Gaj Foot Inch

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: August 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Tickets available at venue

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Bazaar

Where: Outdoor Plaza, Select Citywalk, Saket

When: August 27

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: Other Kohinoors, The Rocks of Hyderabad

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

