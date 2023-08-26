HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 27
The day of August 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Turn your Sunday into a fun day till it lasts and the next week begins! Here’s help to make that possible:
#ArtAttack
What: Colour of My Soil?
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: August 25 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Genuinely ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Trippy Tequila, A-2, Sector 38, Noida
When: August 27
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Parth Sharma Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 27
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Digital Gita Govinda | Kathak Recital
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 27
Timing: 10.30am
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Gaj Foot Inch
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: August 27
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Tickets available at venue
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Bazaar
Where: Outdoor Plaza, Select Citywalk, Saket
When: August 27
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Other Kohinoors, The Rocks of Hyderabad
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
