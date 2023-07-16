Sunday is that one last day before the weekend ends. So, don’t let the chance pass by and make the most of the day at these events in the city.

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16

What: Master Collection

Where: Rang Mirage, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms

When: July 15 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Vipul Goyal Live

Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, B Block, Sector 6, Noida

When: July 16

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16

What: Usool Qawwali Night

Where: Boom — A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: July 16

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Ramesh Nagar (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

(Photo: Monica Dawar)

What: Ghalib in New Delhi

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 16

Timing: 4pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON