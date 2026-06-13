Hues that girl?: The art, photography, books that Marilyn Monroe inspired

For an actor who acted in 23 films before she died aged 36, Marilyn Monroe’s name is enough to draw the crowds — and the sponsors — even today, 64 years after her demise. She also remains a muse unlike any other.

The 1967 Marilyn Monroe screenprint by Andy Warhol. (Christie’s)

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This year alone, as part of the centenary celebrations of her birth anniversary, ACC Art Books has released Marilyn Monroe 100, an oversized volume of gold-gilded pages with photographs of Monroe taken by 17 photographers who documented her between 1945 and 1962, including Henri Cartier Bresson, Eve Arnold and Cecil Beaton among others.

Abrams Books released The Marilyn Monroe Century, a “visual biography” featuring hitherto unreleased photographs of the actor taken by the photographer Bruno Bernard, while Penguin Random House UK published a true crime thriller with the self-explanatory title, The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe.

Museums have stepped in too. This month, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened an exhibition titled Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, displaying hundreds of original objects such as posters, production documents, even her onscreen costumes from films such as Some Like It Hot (1959) and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953). The National Portrait Gallery’s Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait features paintings by artists such as Andy Warhol, Marlene Dumas and Pauline Boty, along with a selection of images captured by photography greats. Among them is Eve Arnold, the only woman photographer to extensively photograph Monroe through the years. Their unexpected friendship is explored in the fictional novel, When We Were Brilliant, narrated through Arnold’s point of view, and released earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Marilyn Monroe Estate, acquired by the Authentic Brands Group, has teamed up with British-American artist Russell Young to launch Marilyn 100, a series of exhibitions, events and brand collaborations through the year. In December, Young created a new set of 28 Marilyn Crying works (more on this in a bit), hand-painted and hand-pulled screen prints sprinkled with his signature diamond dust on the canvas, which debuted at Art Miami with Taglialatella Galleries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Marilyn Monroe Estate, acquired by the Authentic Brands Group, has teamed up with British-American artist Russell Young to launch Marilyn 100, a series of exhibitions, events and brand collaborations through the year. In December, Young created a new set of 28 Marilyn Crying works (more on this in a bit), hand-painted and hand-pulled screen prints sprinkled with his signature diamond dust on the canvas, which debuted at Art Miami with Taglialatella Galleries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This breathless list is symptomatic of more than the cultural reification of the cult of celebrity. It’s not even simply a case of hitting upon the perfect recipe to make money. Monroe, even in her death, sells the idea that not enough money in the world would ever capture the experience of being in her presence, but a diamond-encrusted image of the actor on a bottle of champagne might make others think that you are closer to her than they will ever be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This breathless list is symptomatic of more than the cultural reification of the cult of celebrity. It’s not even simply a case of hitting upon the perfect recipe to make money. Monroe, even in her death, sells the idea that not enough money in the world would ever capture the experience of being in her presence, but a diamond-encrusted image of the actor on a bottle of champagne might make others think that you are closer to her than they will ever be. {{/usCountry}}

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Monroe, as her posthumously published autobiography, My Story, tells us, was born Norma Jeane Mortenson. Before she got married at 16, she had lived in 11 foster homes and an orphanage. Her mother’s friend was her legal guardian but had little money, and thus Monroe grew up in extreme poverty and instability. In the memoir, ghostwritten by journalist Ben Hecht and published in 1974, Monroe writes: “I daydreamed chiefly about beauty. I dreamed of becoming so beautiful that people would turn to look at me when I passed. I dreamed of colors — scarlet, gold, green and white.”

Marilyn Monroe, 1954, by Dutch artist Willem de Kooning. The painting evokes Monroe by capturing some of her most striking features, her eyes, lips and hair, in his trademark Expressionist style. (The Willem de Kooning Foundation / Collection Neuberger Museum of Art)

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Artists too, it turns out, dreamed of Monroe in a similar way.

Andy Warhol’s silkscreen prints, made in the months following her death by probable suicide in August 1962, took publicity stills from her film Niagara (1953) and turned them into what is possibly one of the most famous examples of pop art in the Western world. In The Marilyn Diptych, Monroe is depicted in bright colours that gradually turn black and white and eventually fade to transparent. Warhol used the same publicity still in most of his Marilyn works, including Gold Marilyn Monroe, where the image of her face in saturated colours is surrounded by a gold background. Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) was named so after performance artist Dorothy Poder visited Warhol’s studio and shot at four of the five paintings in the series. The canvases were subsequently repaired, but the name stuck.

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Willem de Kooning, a Dutch abstract expressionist who moved to America in the 1920s, made a famous painting of Monroe capturing some of her most striking features, her eyes, lips and hair, in his trademark expressionist style in 1954.

The camera loved Monroe too. In Niagara, for instance, the director kept the camera trained on Monroe walking away. The cut came after 116 feet of film roll. Photographs and even moving pictures inspired pop artists to deploy Monroe’s on-screen image on their canvases. Rosalyn Drexler’s Marilyn Pursued by Death (1963) took its inspiration from a magazine photograph of Monroe being chased by the paparazzi. In this canvas, however, Drexler employs a collage cut-out effect used in magazines, isolating Monroe and a single man chasing behind her, in stark black, white and grey hues, outlined in red.

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In My Marilyn (1965), Richard Hamilton uses proofs of photographs of Monroe on the beach. Most are crossed out in reference to Monroe’s own exercise of choosing the images she wanted to be used after any photo shoot. It is believed that in her last years, Monroe used whatever was at hand to deface the proofs she did not want seen, including needles and lipsticks.

Pauline Boty, a British pop artist, drew two iconic canvases depicting Monroe as the epicentre of a cultural zeitgeist, her verve and sass very much a precursor of changing gender norms of the 1960s. Boty’s pieces, Color Her Gone and The Only Blonde in the World, too were made shortly after Monroe’s death.

Monroe remains a muse for the recent crop of artists. Marlene Dumas’s 2008 canvas, Dead Marilyn, which depicts the actor lying on an autopsy table — taken from an actual image captured on the coroner’s table — and Young’s Marilyn Crying works, based on a photograph captured during Monroe’s divorce proceedings with American baseball star Joe DiMaggio, may emerge from two very different styles of art practise, but both point to the appeal of Monroe even in recent times. Both artists, one through a hyperrealist painterly style, the other in the pop art, offer not just critique, but add to the discourse around the star.

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The collectors can’t get enough. Young’s images are available both in the primary and secondary markets. In 2010, an enamel silkscreen diamond dust Marilyn Crying canvas fetched $ 16,250 at a Christie’s auction. The sum has only steadily increased. Last year, at the launch of Marilyn 100, Young collaborated with Piper-Heidsieck to embellish his signature diamond-dusted Marilyns onto 12 champagne bottles.

In 2022, Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn became the highest-selling work of American art when it fetched just over $ 195 million in a Christie’s sale.

Monroe held up a mirror to the time we lived in, and still does.

Our all-too human capacity for obsession, fuelled by the changing consumption patterns of an expanding economy, turned Monroe into an object available solely for our devourment. Even after her death, her body was fair game. It still is. Her autopsy report continues to circulate online, as do images taken in the immediate aftermath of the discovery of her body. Chat rooms still buzz over the state of her mental health, her three failed marriages, and her unstable childhood. And as the events planned by her estate and Authentic Brands Company reveal, in her 100th year, Marilyn has only come alive again.

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