I like food fads. They can represent the peak of creativity: Chef Gary Mehigan

“When you talk about food with people, it doesn’t matter whether they’re a taxi driver or a financial advisor or a miner, everybody smiles,” says Australian chef and restaurateur Gary Mehigan. Best known for his 12-year stint as a kindly judge on the popular reality cooking contest show MasterChef Australia, Mehigan’s new cookbook, his fifth, is out this week. It’s called Good Food Every Day and includes tales from his life in food, glimpses of his home kitchen in Melbourne, and recipes he’s been serving up for years. Dinners should be family time, authenticity can be overrated and food fads are often actually quite helpful, he tells Wknd. Excerpts from an interview.

Gary Mehigan’s new book, Good Food Every Day, includes tales from his life in food, glimpses of his home kitchen in Melbourne, and recipes he’s been serving up for years.

