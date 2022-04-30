India Art Fair casts its spell on Delhi

The 13th edition of India Art Fair (IAF) is off to a strong start, with art, design and fashion bigwigs in full attendance at this melting pot of Indian and global artistic thoughts and styles. The ongoing four-day event at NSIC Ground has 77 exhibitors from both India and abroad, showcasing a plethora of paintings, sculptures and experiential installations. Also part of the diverse line-up are workshops and talks on pertinent subjects. Here’s a sneak peek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anjaneyulu G’s untitled painting is a peek into his childhood days spent in a town in Telangana’s Suryapet. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“Footfall has been quite strong since opening, and we’ve had big collectors walk in. It’s been challenging to come back after two years, and we’ve had a postponement as well. But, it has made us pivot our strategy, look inward, grow our Indian collector base and scout for art talent and opportunity within India,” says fair director Jaya Asokan, who is helming the fair for the first time this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VIP lounge is curated by Sachin Gupta, with photographs from Manoj Arora. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“I’m glad to showcase glimpses of Delhi and Hampi from my perspective at this platform, and see them being loved by connoisseurs,” says Manoj Arora,from Reflections by M. “ I’ve developed the Tropical Pret line for understated luxury, which I’m launching here. It’s unlike what I have done before,” adds Sachin Gupta,Principal designer, Beyond Designs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This show-stealing sculpture — Home by Sudipta Das — at Latitude 28 booth reveals how life contained indoors has become multivalent in the last two years. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Installations are also grabbing eyeballs at the Fair. Narayan Sinha uses scrap silencer pipes in his sculpture, Engulf, to symbolise challenges in the last two years.

This sculpture by Manish Sharma, Reverberations, is made of wood, fibre glass and pure gold. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is for the first time I have dabbled in aluminium and steel. My show is titled The White Rainbow Journey, to signify how the fair is a rainbow amid rainy days,” says artist Sudip Roy, who is exhibiting a solo show at the fair.

Forest-themed origami works by Ankon Mitra are on view. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Personalities like Ambika Shukla, Ritu Beri, Anju Modi, Aditya Arya, Adwaita Gadanayak, Feroze Gujral, Manu and Madhvi Parekh, Vicram Sharma, Vidya Shah, Anjolie Ela Menon, Kalyani Chawla, Paresh Maity, Bose Krishnamachari, Uma Nair, Shabnam Singhal, and Mannu Mansheet were seen on the opening day of the Fair. French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain was also spotted checking out artworks on display.

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on FacebookTwitter