India, Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

An art carnival based on the theme '1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised at the Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William here on February 15 and 16 as part of commemorative events for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year, a Defence official said here on Wednesday.

The event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said.

Participation of renowned artists from Bangladesh and India added colour to the marquee event which showcased the contribution, valour and sacrifices of armed forces and common people from both sides including the valiant 'Mukti Jodhas' towards the birth of Bangladesh in 1971.

Students of Government College of Arts and Crafts, Kolkata also participated in the event, working alongside veteran artists as Young minds including NCC cadets and school children were exposed to new vistas, the official said. The art carnival was inaugurated by Army Commander, Eastern Command, Lt General Anil Chauhan.

