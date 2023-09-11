Indian Army organizes two-day annual Gulmarg Festival in Jammu and Kashmir to boost tourism and promote local talent

In order to boost tourism and promote local talent, the Indian Army in collaboration with civil agencies organized the Gulmarg Festival on September 9 and September 10 at the Ice Skating Rink near Gondola Base in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The festival was a mega event and consisted of a multitude of activities. The cultural events by local artists made people aware of the tourism potential of Kashmir and Gulmarg in particular. Gulmarg is one of the most renowned tourist destinations, attracting a large number of tourists from all over the countryside. (Pexels)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal added his star power to the Gulmarg Festival 2023, making the event even more memorable.

During the event, music and dance performances, a fashion show, and cultural programs from local Kashmiri youth were also organized and guest celebrities were called to entertain the audience with various folk songs and Bollywood tunes.

Gulmarg is one of the most renowned tourist destinations, attracting a large number of tourists from all over the countryside.

Besides this, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Bangus Adventure Festival’, in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the tourists in Jammu Kashmir.

"We live by the motto of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, which also resonates in our culture. I hope you all will take memorable memories with you from your visit to this beautiful Bangus valley which has emerged as a premier offbeat destination," he said.

“Several offbeat destinations of J&K like Bangus are the ideal escape for travellers seeking leisurely adventures and enchanting experiences. From adventure, exquisite cuisine, pilgrimage, traditional handicrafts to serene mountains, Jammu Kashmir offers anything and everything to travellers,” the Lt Governor added.

Bangus Adventure Festival offers a host of activities like paragliding, horse riding, hot air balloons, ATVs, cultural events, games etc. for tourists.

The festival will promote tribal culture and provide a platform for local artisans to showcase traditional arts and crafts. Local residents lauded this step taken by the Tourism Department as these types of events will boost tourism in North Kashmir.