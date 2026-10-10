Inside Heeramandi designers Harpreet and Rimple Narula's Delhi bungalow: Looks less like a house and more like vintage hotel, ‘art museum’ and palace

If you thought Heeramandi's costumes were extra, wait till you see where its designers actually live. On October 9, filmmaker Farah Khan gave a tour of Harpreet and Rimple Narula's New Delhi bungalow on her YouTube channel. Safe to say – this is not a house; this is a whole aesthetic universe. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

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From the outside, it starts deceptively calm. Front lawn, lush trees, a few sculptures. Then you walk in and realise you have entered an ‘art museum’ that someone also sleeps in.

The vibe is maximalist, but mindful

The designer couple who gave us films like Padmaavat, and series such as Heeramandi, obviously don't do minimalism. Their home is eclectic and restrained at the same time – which somehow totally works. Think high ceilings, double-height volumes, open passages, fluid spatial flow, and expansive glass windows that make the whole place breathe.

The floor is seamless beige, the walls are textured plaster and stone, there are exposed wooden beams, curved steps, and European-style chandeliers literally everywhere. And there's also a swimming pool with a massive Buddha mural.

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Every object has a backstory

{{^usCountry}} The palette is all warm beiges, off-whites and browns, but layered with the most striking rugs, carpets, textiles and art . Harpreet is an avid collector and painter and has spent years archiving vintage textiles. Rimple is self-confessed art lover and filters everything through a very Indian lens. Farah's exact reaction? "This looks like an art museum." And she wasn't exaggerating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The palette is all warm beiges, off-whites and browns, but layered with the most striking rugs, carpets, textiles and art . Harpreet is an avid collector and painter and has spent years archiving vintage textiles. Rimple is self-confessed art lover and filters everything through a very Indian lens. Farah's exact reaction? "This looks like an art museum." And she wasn't exaggerating. {{/usCountry}}

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One corner is a workspace-meets-gathering space. Think layered antiques, ornate mirrors, coffee tables and off-white sofas. The bigger living area is earthy architecture, dramatic lighting, indoor plants mixed with modern Indian art that Farah said should literally be in a museum. Harpreet's own textile-inspired paintings are hung right alongside. Also read | Step inside Gurfateh Pirzada’s artistic Mumbai home featuring striking artwork, eclectic decor and cosy corners

The dining room that needs to be seen

Let's talk about the dining. Harpreet custom-designed a 16-seater table inspired by a Jamawar shawl, in taupe, grey and local granite stone that matches the floor. The chandelier above it? He assembled it from multiple old fixtures. There is a bronze installation nearby just casually existing. The space is formal, it's personal, it's got a ‘we host royals for brunch’ energy.

Bedrooms that feel like luxury hotel suites

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The guest room could be a boutique hotel in Jaipur. Four-poster canopy bed, patterned floor tiles, huge area rugs, floor-to-ceiling curtains, a decorative console, a hand-painted folding screen, layered antiques, and large canvases about travel, belonging and spirituality. And the kitchen? Modular but artsy. Teal-blue cabinetry, white countertops, patterned tiles, a central island, large windows, and carved wood doors.

What makes this house special is that it doesn't feel like a movie set. For all its grandeur – the art, the European antiques, the Asian collectibles, the bespoke pieces – it still feels lived-in. Like a private museum where you can actually stay.