Inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Diwali party in New York: Strawberry pyramids, grand peacock centrepiece and a grazing table you have to see to believe

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently hosted a Diwali party inside the galleries of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York City. Also read | Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree look with bold statement glasses at Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception is a lesson in modern festive dressing

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He shared behind-the-scenes images and a video on Instagram on October 24, giving a glimpse of the night when Indian heritage met New York grandeur in the most Sabyasachi way.

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This was not your average Diwali party

The setting alone for the Diwali celebration was unique. The party venue felt like a palace – The Met's galleries, with towering columns, stained-glass, and marble statues, were bathed in warm light. The guest list was just as special. While actor Rani Mukerji, Sabyasachi's friend and longtime muse, kept it understated and luxe in a metallic grey saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, fashion designer Masaba Gupta served drama.

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{{^usCountry}} She reimagined the traditional Bengali laal paar shada saree with an ivory strapless corset top and matching skirt-saree. The host himself looked charming in a sharp black bandhgala and white churidar. Around them, guests like actor Kal Penn mingled in brocade jackets, sequined black sarees, sherwanis, and tuxedos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She reimagined the traditional Bengali laal paar shada saree with an ivory strapless corset top and matching skirt-saree. The host himself looked charming in a sharp black bandhgala and white churidar. Around them, guests like actor Kal Penn mingled in brocade jackets, sequined black sarees, sherwanis, and tuxedos. {{/usCountry}}

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Even the staff was part of the aesthetic. Dressed in crisp white jackets topped with vibrant orange and red pagris (turbans), they moved through the crowd serving drinks in vintage glassware. Every detail was curated.

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A grazing table like no other

Let's talk about the food. Because this was not your usual Diwali catering. This was art. At the centre was a colossal grazing table overflowing with dramatic florals, foliage, and cascading branches of fresh pomegranates, adding the perfect Diwali pop of red. Nestled inside the greenery was a regal, lifelike taxidermy-style peacock. India's national bird, and a part of Sabyasachi's design language, it was right there in the middle of The Met.

The festive spread was pure opulent gastronomy. Ornate urns and platters held mounds of fresh seafood. There were centrepiece pyramids built entirely of fresh strawberries, glazed cream puff towers or croquembouche rising like edible sculptures, and bowls filled with dragon fruit, rambutans, and figs. And then the sweets: silver three-tiered stands presented everything from chocolate truffles and cookies to biscuits and traditional Indian mithai.

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The vibe was pure magic

Throughout the night, live music provided an elegant backdrop. Guests lounged on velvet seating under glowing chandeliers, sipping cocktails and catching up. It was warm, luminous, and intimate despite the grand scale. Sabyasachi did not just host a Diwali party. He brought the soul of Diwali, that feeling of light, abundance, and togetherness, into the heart of New York.

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