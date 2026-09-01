Instagram’s new label will tell you if a profile features an AI-generated person

The ease of creating AI avatars and full-fledged AI videos has left many social media users wondering whether the people they see online are real. Instagram has several AI-generated social media influencers who bear an eerily close resemblance to human creators, making it difficult to distinguish between real and virtual identities.

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Instagram is now launching a new ‘AI-generated profile’ label to help settle this dilemma.

AI-generated profile label

Users will now be able to identify more easily whether a profile features a real person or an AI-generated identity. Instagram is rolling out a feature that renames its existing ‘AI creator’ label to ‘AI-generated profile '. This further clarifies the origin of the creator identity. The label will show up on the profile and alongside its content. This label is specifically intended for an AI-generated person, instead of a human creator.

What happens if an AI profile is not labelled?

Every AI identity profile needs a label now.

Profiles claiming to be people but actually are AI should be transparent, and upon failure to disclose their identity, their reach may be limited. If Instagram detects an unlabelled AI-generated profile, the creator will be notified and may lose eligibility to appear in recommendations. However, creators who voluntarily apply the label will not experience any change in their profile's reach.

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