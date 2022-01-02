Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Jammu and Kashmir government holds craft safari to promote local handicrafts in Srinagar
art culture

Jammu and Kashmir government holds craft safari to promote local handicrafts in Srinagar

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, is promoting the regional artwork and connecting tourists to craftsmen through the craft safari. 
Artwork by Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir(ANI)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 07:33 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Srinagar

Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, organised a craft safari in Srinagar on Saturday with the objective of connecting tourists to craftsperson's through student guides.

Director of Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah told ANI, "We have to build an ecosystem for encouraging artwork. We have invited the media, faculty from universities and students here. Faculty who teach tourism as a subject are also here. We have bought students who study tourism here. We want the students get the hang of it, study and understand the history behind the art. Our aim is to connect the tourists to craftsmen through the students as guides."

"Many students have created wonderful crafts. Some are designers and some have portals. A craft dies when there is stagnation in it. The inflow of ideas and talent is important," he said.

While narrating the story of his craft, artisan Javed Ahmad said, "Craft of any region is its identity. Sakta Kashmiri is one such unique form of art created here. Papier-mache is another such form of art created here. People do not know much about this craft. We are happy to welcome students here."

Suhail Manzoor, a tourism student said, "It is a great initiative. Such art forms can become the USP (Unique Selling Point) of Jammu and Kashmir. These art forms help in increasing employment here. This field has a lot of potential."

RELATED STORIES

"I am fascinated to see such art forms. It was a great tour. We enjoyed it," said Shahid Rasool, another student at the venue.

Jammu and Kashmir government is continuously promoting tourism in the state via various efforts. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar jammu and kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP