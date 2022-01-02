Jammu and Kashmir government holds craft safari to promote local handicrafts in Srinagar

Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, organised a craft safari in Srinagar on Saturday with the objective of connecting tourists to craftsperson's through student guides.

Director of Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah told ANI, "We have to build an ecosystem for encouraging artwork. We have invited the media, faculty from universities and students here. Faculty who teach tourism as a subject are also here. We have bought students who study tourism here. We want the students get the hang of it, study and understand the history behind the art. Our aim is to connect the tourists to craftsmen through the students as guides."

"Many students have created wonderful crafts. Some are designers and some have portals. A craft dies when there is stagnation in it. The inflow of ideas and talent is important," he said.

While narrating the story of his craft, artisan Javed Ahmad said, "Craft of any region is its identity. Sakta Kashmiri is one such unique form of art created here. Papier-mache is another such form of art created here. People do not know much about this craft. We are happy to welcome students here."

Suhail Manzoor, a tourism student said, "It is a great initiative. Such art forms can become the USP (Unique Selling Point) of Jammu and Kashmir. These art forms help in increasing employment here. This field has a lot of potential."

"I am fascinated to see such art forms. It was a great tour. We enjoyed it," said Shahid Rasool, another student at the venue.

Jammu and Kashmir government is continuously promoting tourism in the state via various efforts.