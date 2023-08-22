J-K textile sourcing fair uplifts Kashmiri art and artisan community, attracts international buyers

The Jammu and Kashmir government organised two days textile sourcing fair aimed to uplift Kashmiri Art and the artisan community of the Valley. This two days international buyer-seller meet was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in the convocation centre of the University of Kashmir where a large number of buyers, sellers and artisans were gathered.

"J-K Textile Sourcing Fair" will help Kashmir products to get new heights and the artisan community of Valley will get good benefits at large scale. (Representative image)(Raju Tomar/HT)

Handmade products made by the artisans of the valley are popular across the world, but for the last three decades due to the disturbed atmosphere, the tourism sector was hit badly and without proper marketing, artisans were not able to reach their buyers and that’s why the economic conditions of those people were not good. So with the help of this buyer-seller meet titled “J-K Textile Sourcing Fair" Kashmir products will get new heights and sellers and the artisan community of Valley will get good benefits at large scale. (Also read: Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah gears up for a Pahadi poetic symposium on Aug 24 )

During these two days, buyer-seller meetings at the convocation centre of Kashmir University were jam-packed with large numbers of buyers, sellers and artisans including thirty international buyers that were coming from different countries including Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Dubai and other countries.

Since, the handmade products of Kashmir art including carpet, shawls, paper mache, wood carving, crewel and embroidery work have no comparison and don’t need any introduction due to their fine and pure quality. That’s why everyone including buyers and sellers was very much satisfied and demanded that such type of initiatives should be continued in future to uplift artisans and promote the overall rich art and craft of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, which includes a variety of traditional arts and crafts. The diverse landscape and the influence of different cultures have contributed to a wide range of artistic expressions in the region. These traditional arts and crafts not only contribute to the cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir but also play a significant role in the local economy by providing livelihoods to artisans and craftspeople.

