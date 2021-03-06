Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn
art culture

Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn

Late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's collections of artwork and furniture will be sold at auction in Monaco this autumn, auction house Sotheby's said in a statement.
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Sotheby's said it will take about two months to take an inventory of all the objects in eight Lagerfeld residences in France and Monaco.(Reuters)

Late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's collections of artwork and furniture will be sold at auction in Monaco this autumn, auction house Sotheby's said in a statement.

Sotheby's said it will take about two months to take an inventory of all the objects in eight Lagerfeld residences in France and Monaco.

Lagerfeld, who died Feb. 19, 2019, was a compulsive collector who also regularly sold some of his collections throughout his lifetime. A collection of Art Deco furniture and objects sold by Sotheby's in 2003 raised close to 7 million euros.

Sotheby's said it was too soon to estimate how much the auction might raise.

"We are just starting with the inventory. In sales of collections of such major global personalities, the value of the objects is closely linked to their provenance," Sotheby's France vice-president Pierre Mothes told Reuters.

In 2009, the sale of objects that had belonged to designer Yves Saint Laurent and his companion Pierre Bergé had raised 373 millions euros.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies

Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip

Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karl lagerfeld
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP