Last-minute Diwali decor: 7 simple ways to refresh your home with things you already own, from ceramic plates to brass centrepieces

Ahead of Diwali, there may still be some corners of your home left undecorated. But decorating your home does not mean you need to go on a last-minute shopping spree or add new pieces to your cart. Instead, take a closer look at the pieces and items you already own. These familiar objects can give your space a festive refresh without an extra trip to the market. ALSO READ: Diwali pet care: Vet shares 4 ways to ease anxiety and keep your furry friends safe, from creating sanctuary to scheduling walks

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Rubeena Singh, founder of The Verve Collection, interior stylist and home decorator, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle simple ways to get your home Diwali-ready using everyday objects, flowers, and warm lighting.

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According to her, one can create beautiful decorations with items at home, such as a brass bowl, a favourite saree, or a cake stand. To begin with, she recommended, "Start with one colour family, introduce flowers and warm lighting, and give a few familiar corners a thoughtful refresh.” Here's her set of hacks to try out:

1. Open your kitchen cupboard before buying decor

Use a ceramic plate as a base for a diya arrangement, a cake stand to add height to the flowers, and steel or brass tumblers as small vases.

Group these pieces on a tray or runner so the arrangement feels intentional.

Repeat one colour to connect mismatched objects. Flowers can bring the whole setting together.

2. Use flowers as decor

One does not need elaborate floral installations throughout the house. A pot at the entrance, a few strings around the doorway and a low arrangement on the dining or console table can be enough.

Marigolds are a festive favourite; sunflowers, chrysanthemums, lilies and fresh foliage offer variations in colour, fragrance and texture.

Add pomegranates, apricots, and coconuts to the arrangement for variety.

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Arrange floral decorations with fresh flowers.

{{^usCountry}} 3. Choose brass that works beyond the festival If you are in case, getting something new, choose a piece that you can display year-round.

A brass lamp, bowl, or sculptural decor piece works well as Diwali decor and as an everyday console piece.

Choose one statement piece, instead of adding many.

Give one piece prominence, then vary the heights around it. Pair a tall lamp with a low bowl.

Place a woven mat beneath the arrangement for texture and anchor the pieces. 4. Bring out the textiles you already love Before replacing cushion covers, explore your collection of sarees and dupattas.

A beautiful textile can bring colour and craft to a console, dining table or festive. 5. Style the dining table for people Clear bills, medicines and other items that tend to collect on the table.

Put everyday condiments in an attractive bowl or tray, and use a pretty pot to keep cutlery handy.

Choose one focal point for the festive setting, such as a flower arrangement or a cluster of candles.

Add plates and napkins in complementary colours, leaving enough space for serving dishes.

Keep tabletop flowers low enough for guests to see one another comfortably.

Make sure the arrangement makes hosting easier. 6. Give the pooja corner a thoughtful refresh Start by collecting a few contemporary pieces you already own.

Arrange a silver thali, a crystal hurricane candle holder or a brass candle holder with a ceramic tray and fresh flowers. 7. Create small pools of warm light Alongside diyas, use table lamps, lanterns, and candles to create a gentle glow at different heights.

Keep the lighting warm and consistent across adjoining spaces.

Repeat a colour or material from the living room to connect the indoor and outdoor spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Choose brass that works beyond the festival If you are in case, getting something new, choose a piece that you can display year-round.

A brass lamp, bowl, or sculptural decor piece works well as Diwali decor and as an everyday console piece.

Choose one statement piece, instead of adding many.

Give one piece prominence, then vary the heights around it. Pair a tall lamp with a low bowl.

Place a woven mat beneath the arrangement for texture and anchor the pieces. 4. Bring out the textiles you already love Before replacing cushion covers, explore your collection of sarees and dupattas.

A beautiful textile can bring colour and craft to a console, dining table or festive. 5. Style the dining table for people Clear bills, medicines and other items that tend to collect on the table.

Put everyday condiments in an attractive bowl or tray, and use a pretty pot to keep cutlery handy.

Choose one focal point for the festive setting, such as a flower arrangement or a cluster of candles.

Add plates and napkins in complementary colours, leaving enough space for serving dishes.

Keep tabletop flowers low enough for guests to see one another comfortably.

Make sure the arrangement makes hosting easier. 6. Give the pooja corner a thoughtful refresh Start by collecting a few contemporary pieces you already own.

Arrange a silver thali, a crystal hurricane candle holder or a brass candle holder with a ceramic tray and fresh flowers. 7. Create small pools of warm light Alongside diyas, use table lamps, lanterns, and candles to create a gentle glow at different heights.

Keep the lighting warm and consistent across adjoining spaces.

Repeat a colour or material from the living room to connect the indoor and outdoor spaces. {{/usCountry}}

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