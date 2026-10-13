Looking for rental-friendly hacks? Watch boring grey kitchen get unbelievable burgundy makeover using peel-and-stick tiles and vinyl wrap

Ever stared at your landlord’s questionable choice of kitchen cabinets and wondered whether living with tasteless decor is just the price you pay for renting? You’re not alone. In an Instagram video posted on July 15, New York City-based content creator Angelie showed how she transformed the kitchen of her 600-square-foot rental from a dull grey space into a rich burgundy haven. Also read | ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size">Inside a ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size

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Sharing a clip documenting her journey of 'turning her 600 square foot rental into a home', Angelie tackled every step of the makeover herself, using DIY techniques to ensure every modification was ‘rental-friendly’.

Inside the DIY transformation

Angelie’s makeover used budget-conscious products and smart hacks to achieve a custom look without risking her security deposit. The central feature of the makeover was the rich burgundy cabinet wrap, which seamlessly covered the original muted grey cabinetry.

Rather than sticking adhesive directly onto the wall, Angelie mounted red peel-and-stick tiles onto lightweight PVC boards. She then secured the boards using painter's tape and adhesive strips, ensuring no residue or damage would remain on the original tiles upon move-out.

To complete the elevated look, she installed modern gold hardware pulls onto the cabinet edges, painted the wall section above the upper cabinets in a matching burgundy shade, and hung a striped fabric curtain below the counter to conceal the under-sink storage.

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{{^usCountry}} In her caption, Angelie expressed pride in the finished space, writing: “The entire process of my NYC apartment kitchen makeover. I can’t believe I did it! Everything is rental-friendly... now I just need to add some new art as the final touch.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her caption, Angelie expressed pride in the finished space, writing: “The entire process of my NYC apartment kitchen makeover. I can’t believe I did it! Everything is rental-friendly... now I just need to add some new art as the final touch.” {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing questions on heat and durability

Following the video's popularity, Angelie addressed practical questions from viewers about the makeover in her Instagram Stories Highlights. One major concern was whether peel-and-stick tiles could withstand the heat near a kitchen stove. Also read | Step inside stunning 30-year-old renovated home in Kerala

Addressing the question 'Are the peel and stick tiles heat proof?' Angelie clarified that while she cooks frequently, living alone means she rarely uses the back burners except to boil water. She noted that, based on her personal experience, the tiles have held up without issues, though she encouraged followers to perform a quick home test on their own setup to be completely safe.

A 'genius' blueprint for renters?

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The video had viewers praising both her design taste and her practical installation techniques. One person pointed out the clever construction technique, writing, “The way you glued the tiles on the actual tiles is genius.” Another Instagram user commented, "People on the internet really do impress me a lot."

Highlighting the growing trend of apartment customisation among renters, a comment read: "This rental-friendly transformation is a smart example of how surfaces, colour, and small crafted details can make a compact kitchen feel entirely personal." Also read₹22,800: Before-and-after video proves 'this home was never ugly'"> | Step inside 40-year-old DDA flat renovated in just ₹22,800: Before-and-after video proves 'this home was never ugly'

How to recreate the look in your own home

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If you’re looking to upgrade a rental kitchen without losing your deposit, Angelie’s transformation could provide a blueprint:

1. Protect original tiles or drywall by attaching peel-and-stick tiles to precut PVC boards or foam boards, secured with painter's tape.

2. Wrap cabinet doors with quality vinyl contact paper instead of paint to simply revert to the original colour when moving out.

3. Swap basic knobs or handles for contemporary metal pulls to immediately elevate standard rental cabinets.

4. Use rods or small tracks to hang fabric curtains over open under-counter spaces to hide clutter and add texture.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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