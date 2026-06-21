Love to lounge, but not sure if that bulky chair is the right aesthetic? Expert debunks the myth

There was a time when furniture had one job. Look good. Then somewhere along the way, we collectively decided that comfort deserved a seat at the table too. Enter lounge chairs, recliners and those gloriously oversized seats that practically beg you to cancel plans and spend the evening with a book, a coffee or absolutely nothing at all.

That oversized lounge chair might take up space, but it gives back comfort, warmth and a cosy corner to unwind. (canva.com)

Yet, despite their growing popularity, many people still hesitate before bringing one home. The reason? They think these chairs look too bulky. Too big. Too dominant. But since when did sleek become the only aesthetic worth celebrating? Sometimes what looks bulky at first glance is actually plush, soft, spacious and comforting. It is all about perspective.

To understand if oversized lounge chairs are really worth the floor space, I spoke to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture. He puts it quite simply: "Large lounge chairs might not be appropriate for all kinds of houses; nonetheless, they can work in your favour if chosen intelligently. This is all about ensuring that you buy something which has both style and utility value."

He goes on to talk about why these oversized seats deserve a second look.

Comfort is the whole point

Unlike a standard armchair that you perch on for a quick chat, a lounge chair is designed for lingering. It gives you room to stretch out, curl up or simply sink in after a long day.

As our homes increasingly double up as offices, entertainment zones and personal retreats, dedicated comfort corners are becoming more valuable. A lounge chair creates a clear invitation to slow down and switch off, something many of us could use more of.

They are built to last

{{^usCountry}} A good lounge chair is not just about cushioning. Quality materials, strong construction and thoughtful design mean it can remain part of your home for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A good lounge chair is not just about cushioning. Quality materials, strong construction and thoughtful design mean it can remain part of your home for years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of chasing furniture trends every season, investing in a well-made piece can make more sense in the long run. Comfort that lasts is rarely a bad decision. The space question is valid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of chasing furniture trends every season, investing in a well-made piece can make more sense in the long run. Comfort that lasts is rarely a bad decision. The space question is valid {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Of course, not every criticism is unfounded. Large lounge chairs do take up room. In compact urban homes, squeezing one into an already crowded layout can make a space feel cramped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of course, not every criticism is unfounded. Large lounge chairs do take up room. In compact urban homes, squeezing one into an already crowded layout can make a space feel cramped. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That is why the real question is not "Is it too bulky?" but "Does my room have space for it?" A lounge chair should add comfort, not create an obstacle course around your furniture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why the real question is not "Is it too bulky?" but "Does my room have space for it?" A lounge chair should add comfort, not create an obstacle course around your furniture. {{/usCountry}}

Location makes all the difference

An oversized chair works best when it has a purpose and a place.

Instead of trying to fit it into a room packed with furniture, think of areas where relaxation is already the goal. A bedroom corner, reading nook, study space, home library or enclosed balcony can all become the perfect setting.

Add a small side table, floor lamp or ottoman, and suddenly that chair becomes a destination rather than just another piece of furniture.

A few things to check before buying

Before falling in love with the biggest chair on the showroom floor.

Take measurements. Make sure there is enough room to move comfortably around it.

Consider the overall proportions of the space rather than focusing only on the chair itself.

Material matters too. In warmer climates, breathable fabrics can make a significant difference to everyday comfort. The chair may look inviting, but it should feel inviting too.

Oversized lounge chairs are not a design mistake. They are not ruining aesthetics. They are simply asking us to rethink what good design means. A beautiful home does not have to be filled with slim profiles and perfectly polished edges. Sometimes it is the furniture that looks inviting, lived in and impossibly comfortable that makes a space feel complete.

If you have the room for one, perhaps it is time to stop seeing bulky and start seeing cosy.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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